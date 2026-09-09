Flipkart has launched a standalone app for its quick-commerce service, Flipkart Minutes, in India. The app promises to deliver groceries, daily essentials, electronics, and other products within 10 minutes. The app currently only shows up on the Google Play Store for Android devices. The move comes amidst the online shopping giant's continued push into the quick commerce market, with the company recently expanding to more than 1,000 dark stores across 120-130 cities.

Flipkart Minutes App Launched in India

The Flipkart Minutes app is now available as a standalone app on the Google Play Store. The listing, updated on September 8, describes the service as a platform for getting “everything you need & want in just 10 minutes”. It has a download size of around 20MB, depending on the device.

As per the app description, Flipkart Minutes offers products across several categories, including fresh fruits and vegetables, groceries, breakfast and dairy products, snacks and beverages, home and cleaning supplies, festive and party essentials, gifts, electronics and gadgets.

The service also highlights last-minute purchases as one of its use cases. Flipkart says customers can order products such as flowers, chocolates, gadgets, headphones, Bluetooth earphones, smartwatches, and LED lights, in addition to everyday household products. They will also be able to avail of offers and discounts on a wide range of products across the catalogue.

Previously, Flipkart Minutes was available as a dedicated section within the Flipkart app. In April, a report mentioned that the e-commerce giant was developing a standalone app for its quick commerce service, with a targeted pilot around June and a public launch before the end of 2026.

Earlier this year, Flipkart highlighted that Minutes had crossed 1,000 micro-fulfilment centres across more than 130 cities and 8,000-plus PIN codes, less than two years after its launch. The company also said the service had expanded to more than 250 categories.

With a dedicated app now available, Flipkart Minutes is expected to compete with Blinkit, Zepto and Swiggy Instamart in India's quick-commerce market.