The OnePlus Ace 7 series is set to launch in China soon as the latest performance-focused lineup from the brand. The upcoming lineup will comprise two models — OnePlus Ace 7 and OnePlus Ace 7 Pro, both of which are confirmed to feature dedicated hardware for thermal management during extended gaming sessions. Ahead of their anticipated debut, the brand has offered the first look at the phones' designs and colour options.

OnePlus Ace 7, Ace 7 Pro Design, Colour Options

OnePlus has revealed the designs and colour options of both smartphones through posts on the Chinese microblogging platform Weibo. The standard OnePlus Ace 7 will be available in three colour options — Tempered, Midnight Black, and Radiant White (translated from Chinese). Meanwhile, the OnePlus Ace 7 Pro is teased to arrive in also arrive in three finishes, named Windbreaker, Midnight Black and Radiant White.

The official images show both phones with a square-shaped camera island positioned in the top-left corner of the rear panel. The module appears similar in design to the camera island on the flagship OnePlus 16.

The camera island houses two lenses arranged vertically inside a pill-shaped section. A third lens and what appears to be a vent grille for the active cooling fan sit outside this section but within the square module. An LED flash can also be seen positioned to the right of the camera island.

The images also show the power and volume buttons along the right side of the frame.

OnePlus has confirmed that the Ace 7 series will use different versions of Qualcomm's flagship chipset. The standard OnePlus Ace 7 will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 V series processor, while the OnePlus Ace 7 Pro will feature the standard Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset.

Both models will also include the company's Wind-Chaser Gaming engine and an integrated cooling fan with a dual-airflow design. OnePlus claims this system can manage heat during extended gaming sessions. It also offers separate airflow paths designed to cool the chipset and the rear panel.

OnePlus has confirmed that the Ace 7 and Ace 7 Pro will launch in China on October 29. Pre-orders for both smartphones are already live in the country.