Technology News
English Edition

FIU-IND Issues Notices to 15 VDA Service Providers for PMLA Non-Compliance in India

The notices also direct affected platforms to remove applications and URLs being accessed publicly without following Indian AML rules.

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 9 September 2026 16:00 IST
FIU-IND Issues Notices to 15 VDA Service Providers for PMLA Non-Compliance in India

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Kanchanara

VDA service providers must meet reporting and record-keeping obligations under India’s AML framework

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Notices were issued under Section 13 of the PMLA
  • Requirements apply regardless of whether firms are physically in India
  • FIU-IND listed Weex, Blofin, Bitunix, and DigiFinex among others
Advertisement

On September 9, notices for non-compliance were sent out to 15 Virtual Digital Asset Service Providers (VDA SPs) by the Director of the Financial Intelligence Unit India (FIU-IND). As per the statement released by the Ministry of Finance, notices have been sent to companies like Weex International Exchange, Blofin Exchange, Rezorex, Bitunix, DigiFinex, Toolbit, Latoken, WhiteBIT, Guardarian, SimpleSwap, Pionex, among others, under Section 13 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA). It is imperative that these service providers register under the PMLA.

VDA Platforms Must Register With FIU-IND as Reporting Entities

As per the statement released, the Director has also issued notices to the companies to remove the application/URLs from public access, which were being used illegally without adhering to the PMLA rules in India under Rule 3(1)(d) of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Amendment Rules, 2025, according to the statement.

One can observe that Virtual Digital Asset Service Providers (VDA SPs) came within the purview of Anti Money Laundering/ Counter Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT) framework through the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, in March 2023.

The VDA SPs functioning in India, whether offshore or onshore, which indulge in activities such as exchange between virtual digital assets and fiat currency. Movement, storage, or administration of virtual digital assets or instruments that control them must register themselves as a Reporting Entity with FIU-IND and fulfil certain obligations laid down under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA) and Rules.

These obligations are action-based and do not depend on whether or not the entity is physically present in India. Reporting and record-keeping duties, among others, have been imposed on the VDA SPs through the PMLA, which also require them to be registered with FIU-IND, the statement said. As far as the safety of the general public is concerned, it should be noted that crypto products and NFTs are not regulated and can be quite risky. There may be no regulation-based remedy for any kind of loss through such transactions, the statement said.

In April, the government had made another move to improve control over Virtual Digital Assets (VDAs). The Income Tax (IT) Department had reportedly begun issuing tax notices to crypto investors who failed to report their crypto transactions from past financial years. According to a new report, the decision came after increased investigation using transaction data to find discrepancies between reported income and exchange data. These notices allowed investors to disclose unreported income before any kind of formal proceedings.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: FIU India, Crypto law India, Crypto in India, crypto trading
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra is a crypto writer at Gadgets 360, where he covers the exciting world of Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, Defi and Web3. Before joining Gadgets 360, he worked as a content specialist for a European-based Crypto Exchange. Rahul loves storytelling, not just through the written word but also through the visual medium. Beyond his professional life, Rahul is a sports fanatic. Whether it’s cricket or football, his passion for the game is contagious. More
Oppo Find X10 E Confirmed to Launch Alongside Find X10, Find X10 Pro Max as Pre-Orders Open
Flipkart Takes on Blinkit and Zepto With New Dedicated Minutes App in India

Related Stories

FIU-IND Issues Notices to 15 VDA Service Providers for PMLA Non-Compliance in India
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple 'Surprise and Shine' Event: Foldable iPhone and More Expected
  2. Flipkart Takes on Blinkit and Zepto With New Dedicated Minutes App
  3. Here's How the Vivo X500 Pro Max Will Look: See Expected Specs
  4. Nothing Phone 2 Won't Get Android 17: CEO Carl Pei Explains Why
  5. This Oppo Find X10 Series Phone Will Launch in China This Month
  6. Samsung Galaxy A55 Gets One UI 9 Beta Update
  7. Logitech MX Keypad AI Control Centre Debuts in India at This Price
  8. iQOO Pad Ultra Gaming Accessory and Built-in Fan Teased
  9. Oppo A7 Pro Debuts With MediaTek Dimensity 6360 Max Chipset
#Latest Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 2 to Stop at Android 16 as CEO Carl Pei Explains Update Decision
  2. BGMI Redeem Codes (September 2026): How to Claim Bloodline Awakening Redeem Codes
  3. Logitech MX Keypad Launched in India as a Customisable AI Control Centre With LCD Keys: Price, Features
  4. Germany Considers 25 Percent Tax on Previously Untaxed Crypto Gains
  5. Samsung Galaxy A55 Gets One UI 9 Beta Update in India With September 2026 Security Patch: Report
  6. Oppo K14 Lite Reportedly Appears on BIS Ahead of Expected India Launch
  7. Singapore Grants Gemini Full Licence to Provide Crypto Payment Services
  8. OpenAI Launches Images 2.5 With Features Like Sketch, Comments, and More
  9. Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra Tipped to Skip Polar ID Face Unlock Technology
  10. iQOO Pad Ultra Teased as Gaming-Focused Mini Tablet With Built-In Cooling Fan
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »