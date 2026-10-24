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Best Smartphones with LTPO AMOLED Display in India: Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, Xiaomi 17 Ultra and More

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra features a 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display that refreshes at up to 120Hz.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 24 October 2026 13:00 IST
Best Smartphones with LTPO AMOLED Display in India: Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, Xiaomi 17 Ultra and More

Here's the list of the best phones in India with an LTPO AMOLED display

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Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra was launched earlier this year
  • Xiaomi 17 Ultra is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC
  • Motorola Signature features a triple rear camera unit
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Smartphone display technology has progressed by leaps and bounds in the last few years. Earlier this year, Samsung launched its flagship Galaxy S26 Ultra with a new hardware-based security solution, Privacy Display. However, the display panels remain largely the same. Budget and entry-level smartphones continue to use LCD touchscreens, while higher-end handsets get an AMOLED display. There is also a clear distinction between phones that use Low-Temperature Polycrystalline Silicon (LTPS) and Low-Temperature Polycrystalline Oxide (LTPO) panels. LTPO AMOLED displays are known to offer better dynamic adaptive refresh rates, while also providing better energy efficiency and deeper blacks.

If you are looking for the best smartphone with an LTPO AMOLED display in India, we have prepared a list to help you make an informed buying decision.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is currently the tech giant's most premium Galaxy S series smartphone. Launched earlier this year, the phone introduced the Privacy Display functionality, which aims to curb shoulder surfing. It is equipped with a 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display. The screen offers variable refresh rates from 1Hz to 120Hz. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy chipset. It also carries a quad rear camera system, headlined by a 200-megapixel main shooter. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery, too.

samsung galaxy s26 ultra main big gadgets 360

Key Specifications

  • Display: 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display; 1Hz - 120Hz refresh rate
  • Chipset: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy
  • RAM and Storage: 12GB/16GB (RAM); 256GB/512GB/1TB (Storage)
  • Cameras: 200-megapixel (main) + 50-megapixel (periscope telephoto) + 50-megapixel (ultrawide) + 10-megapixel (telephoto); 12-megapixel (selfie)
  • Battery and charging: 5,000mAh; 60W (wired) + 25W (wireless) fast charging

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Price in India

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is available at a starting price of Rs 1,54,999.

Xiaomi 17 Ultra

The Xiaomi 17 Ultra was launched in India earlier this year, the tech giant's latest camera-focused flagship phone. The handset sports a 6.9-inch Xiaomi HyperRGB AMOLED display, which offers a 1Hz - 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset from Qualcomm, which is built on a 3nm process. The Xiaomi 17 Ultra also carries a Leica-tuned triple rear camera unit, with a 50-megapixel main shooter, a 200-megapixel telephoto camera, and a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera. It packs a 6,000mAh battery, too.

xiaomi 17 ultra review1

Key Specifications

  • Display: 6.9-inch Xiaomi HyperRGB AMOLED display; 1Hz - 120Hz refresh rate
  • Chipset: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
  • RAM and Storage: 16GB (RAM); 512GB (Storage)
  • Cameras: 50-megapixel (main) + 200-megapixel (telephoto) + 50-megapixel (ultrawide); 50-megapixel (selfie)
  • Battery and charging: 6,000mAh; 90W (wired) + 50W (wireless) fast charging

Xiaomi 17 Ultra Price in India

The Xiaomi 17 Ultra price in India is set at Rs. 1,39,999.

Motorola Signature

The Motorola Signature is the flagship candybar-style smartphone from the tech firm, which was recently replaced by the Motorola Signature 27. However, the Signature 27 model is yet to launch in India. The Motorola Signature is the most affordable offering in this list, priced under Rs. 60,000. The smartphone is equipped with a 6.8-inch Super HD LTPO Extreme AMOLED display that offers a 1Hz - 165Hz refresh rate. However, it is also powered by the least powerful SoC in this list, featuring a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset. It also carries a triple 50-megapixel rear camera setup.

motorola signature gadgets 360 10

Key Specifications

  • Display: 6.8-inch Super HD LTPO Extreme AMOLED display; 1Hz - 165Hz refresh rate
  • Chipset: Snapdragon 8 Gen 5
  • RAM and Storage: 12GB (RAM); 512GB (Storage)
  • Cameras: 50-megapixel (main) + 50-megapixel (telephoto) + 50-megapixel (ultrawide); 50-megapixel (selfie)
  • Battery and charging: 5,200mAh; 90W (wired) + 50W (wireless) fast charging

Motorola Signature Price in India

The price of the Motorola Signature is set at Rs. 59,999 for the sole 12GB + 512GB variant.

Vivo X300 Ultra

The Vivo X300 Ultra is currently Vivo's flagship smartphone offering in India. The handset boasts a 6.82-inch 2K LTPO AMOLED display, with a 1Hz - 144Hz refresh rate. Like most phones in this list, the Vivo X300 Ultra is also powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset from Qualcomm, which is built on a 3nm process. The camera-focused smartphone features a Zeiss-tuned triple rear camera unit, with a 200-megapixel main shooter, a 200-megapixel telephoto camera, and a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera.

vivo x300 ultra g360

Key Specifications

  • Display: 6.82-inch 2K LTPO AMOLED display; 1Hz - 144Hz refresh rate
  • Chipset: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
  • RAM and Storage: 16GB (RAM); 512GB (Storage)
  • Cameras: 200-megapixel (main) + 200-megapixel (telephoto) + 50-megapixel (ultrawide); 50-megapixel (selfie)
  • Battery and charging: 6,600mAh; 100W (wired) + 40W (wireless) fast charging

Vivo X300 Ultra Price in India

The Vivo X300 Ultra is priced in India at Rs. 1,59,999.

Oppo Find X9 Ultra

The Oppo Find X9 Ultra also sports a 6.82-inch QHD+ LTPO AMOLED display that refreshes at 1Hz - 120Hz. The smartphone is the second model in this list to feature a quad rear camera unit. It carries a Hasselblad-tuned quad camera system, with a 200-megapixel main shooter, a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera, a 50-megapixel ultra-telephoto lens, and a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera. The phone is also powered by the same Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC. It packs a 7,050mAh battery, which is the largest in this list.

oppo find x9 ultra review6

Key Specifications

  • Display: 6.82-inch QHD+ LTPO AMOLED display; 1Hz - 120Hz refresh rate
  • Chipset: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
  • RAM and Storage: 12GB (RAM); 512GB (Storage)
  • Cameras: 200-megapixel (main) + 200-megapixel (telephoto) + 50-megapixel (ultrawide) + 50-megapixel (ultra-telephoto); 50-megapixel (selfie)
  • Battery and charging: 7,050mAh; 100W (wired) + 50W (wireless) fast charging

Oppo Find X9 Ultra Price in India

The price of the Oppo Find X9 Ultra is set at Rs. 1,69,999 for the sole storage option.

FAQs

1. Which smartphone in this list is the most affordable?

The Motorola Signature is the most affordable in this list, priced at Rs. 59,999.

2. Which smartphone in this features the largest LTPO AMOLED display?

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra and Xiaomi 17 Ultra feature 6.9-inch LTPO AMOLED displays, which are the largest in this list.

3. Which smartphone in this list packs the largest battery?

The Oppo Find X9 Ultra packs a 7,050mAh battery, which is the largest in this list.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Lighter IP68 rated design
  • Privacy Display is handy and practical
  • One UI gets smarter with better AI integrations
  • Fast-charging finally
  • Impressive video recording capability
  • Bad
  • 3x telephoto camera needs work
  • Low-light performance could have been better
  • Selfies don?t show accurate edge-detection
  • S Pen cannot be used as camera remote
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra review
Display 6.90-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1024GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,440x3,120 pixels
Xiaomi 17 Ultra

Xiaomi 17 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Superb cameras
  • Solid design
  • Bright display
  • Decent battery backup and 90W wired fast-charging support
  • Photography kit (sold separately)
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Stereo speakers aren't very loud
Read detailed Xiaomi 17 Ultra review
Display 6.90-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 6,800mAh
OS Android 16
Motorola Signature

Motorola Signature

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Sleek and premium design
  • Bright AMOLED display
  • Decent cameras
  • Top-notch performance
  • Clean user interface
  • Bad
  • Overheating issue
Read detailed Motorola Signature review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 5
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5200mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1264x2780 pixels
Vivo X300 Ultra

Vivo X300 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Versatile cameras and feature-rich
  • Camera kit to extend usability
  • Excellent display
  • Flagship performance
  • Solid battery life
  • Good camera-focused design with IP68/IP69 rating
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Teleconverter lenses sold separately are also costly
  • Not for everyone
Read detailed Vivo X300 Ultra review
Display 6.82-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 200-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6600mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1440x3168 pixels
OPPO Find X9 Ultra

OPPO Find X9 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Solid and camera-first aesthetic design
  • Tundra Umber > Canyon Orange colour, every time
  • Excellent display
  • Class-leading performance
  • Stunning camera setup, especially the main sensor
  • Excellent battery
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • No 16GB RAM and 1TB storage option
  • Videos still leave scope for improvement
Read detailed OPPO Find X9 Ultra review
Display 6.82-inch
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 200-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 1TB
Battery Capacity 7050mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1440x3168 pixels
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Further reading: Best Smartphones with LTPO AMOLED Display, Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, Xiaomi 17 Ultra, Vivo X300 Ultra, Oppo Find X9 Ultra, Motorola Signature, Samsung, Xiaomi, Vivo, Oppo, Motorola
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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