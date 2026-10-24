Smartphone display technology has progressed by leaps and bounds in the last few years. Earlier this year, Samsung launched its flagship Galaxy S26 Ultra with a new hardware-based security solution, Privacy Display. However, the display panels remain largely the same. Budget and entry-level smartphones continue to use LCD touchscreens, while higher-end handsets get an AMOLED display. There is also a clear distinction between phones that use Low-Temperature Polycrystalline Silicon (LTPS) and Low-Temperature Polycrystalline Oxide (LTPO) panels. LTPO AMOLED displays are known to offer better dynamic adaptive refresh rates, while also providing better energy efficiency and deeper blacks.

If you are looking for the best smartphone with an LTPO AMOLED display in India, we have prepared a list to help you make an informed buying decision.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is currently the tech giant's most premium Galaxy S series smartphone. Launched earlier this year, the phone introduced the Privacy Display functionality, which aims to curb shoulder surfing. It is equipped with a 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display. The screen offers variable refresh rates from 1Hz to 120Hz. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy chipset. It also carries a quad rear camera system, headlined by a 200-megapixel main shooter. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery, too.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display; 1Hz - 120Hz refresh rate

Chipset: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy

RAM and Storage: 12GB/16GB (RAM); 256GB/512GB/1TB (Storage)

Cameras: 200-megapixel (main) + 50-megapixel (periscope telephoto) + 50-megapixel (ultrawide) + 10-megapixel (telephoto); 12-megapixel (selfie)

Battery and charging: 5,000mAh; 60W (wired) + 25W (wireless) fast charging

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Price in India

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is available at a starting price of Rs 1,54,999.

Xiaomi 17 Ultra

The Xiaomi 17 Ultra was launched in India earlier this year, the tech giant's latest camera-focused flagship phone. The handset sports a 6.9-inch Xiaomi HyperRGB AMOLED display, which offers a 1Hz - 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset from Qualcomm, which is built on a 3nm process. The Xiaomi 17 Ultra also carries a Leica-tuned triple rear camera unit, with a 50-megapixel main shooter, a 200-megapixel telephoto camera, and a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera. It packs a 6,000mAh battery, too.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.9-inch Xiaomi HyperRGB AMOLED display; 1Hz - 120Hz refresh rate

Chipset: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5

RAM and Storage: 16GB (RAM); 512GB (Storage)

Cameras: 50-megapixel (main) + 200-megapixel (telephoto) + 50-megapixel (ultrawide); 50-megapixel (selfie)

Battery and charging: 6,000mAh; 90W (wired) + 50W (wireless) fast charging

Xiaomi 17 Ultra Price in India

The Xiaomi 17 Ultra price in India is set at Rs. 1,39,999.

Motorola Signature

The Motorola Signature is the flagship candybar-style smartphone from the tech firm, which was recently replaced by the Motorola Signature 27. However, the Signature 27 model is yet to launch in India. The Motorola Signature is the most affordable offering in this list, priced under Rs. 60,000. The smartphone is equipped with a 6.8-inch Super HD LTPO Extreme AMOLED display that offers a 1Hz - 165Hz refresh rate. However, it is also powered by the least powerful SoC in this list, featuring a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset. It also carries a triple 50-megapixel rear camera setup.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.8-inch Super HD LTPO Extreme AMOLED display; 1Hz - 165Hz refresh rate

Chipset: Snapdragon 8 Gen 5

RAM and Storage: 12GB (RAM); 512GB (Storage)

Cameras: 50-megapixel (main) + 50-megapixel (telephoto) + 50-megapixel (ultrawide); 50-megapixel (selfie)

Battery and charging: 5,200mAh; 90W (wired) + 50W (wireless) fast charging

Motorola Signature Price in India

The price of the Motorola Signature is set at Rs. 59,999 for the sole 12GB + 512GB variant.

Vivo X300 Ultra

The Vivo X300 Ultra is currently Vivo's flagship smartphone offering in India. The handset boasts a 6.82-inch 2K LTPO AMOLED display, with a 1Hz - 144Hz refresh rate. Like most phones in this list, the Vivo X300 Ultra is also powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset from Qualcomm, which is built on a 3nm process. The camera-focused smartphone features a Zeiss-tuned triple rear camera unit, with a 200-megapixel main shooter, a 200-megapixel telephoto camera, and a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.82-inch 2K LTPO AMOLED display; 1Hz - 144Hz refresh rate

Chipset: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5

RAM and Storage: 16GB (RAM); 512GB (Storage)

Cameras: 200-megapixel (main) + 200-megapixel (telephoto) + 50-megapixel (ultrawide); 50-megapixel (selfie)

Battery and charging: 6,600mAh; 100W (wired) + 40W (wireless) fast charging

Vivo X300 Ultra Price in India

The Vivo X300 Ultra is priced in India at Rs. 1,59,999.

Oppo Find X9 Ultra

The Oppo Find X9 Ultra also sports a 6.82-inch QHD+ LTPO AMOLED display that refreshes at 1Hz - 120Hz. The smartphone is the second model in this list to feature a quad rear camera unit. It carries a Hasselblad-tuned quad camera system, with a 200-megapixel main shooter, a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera, a 50-megapixel ultra-telephoto lens, and a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera. The phone is also powered by the same Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC. It packs a 7,050mAh battery, which is the largest in this list.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.82-inch QHD+ LTPO AMOLED display; 1Hz - 120Hz refresh rate

Chipset: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5

RAM and Storage: 12GB (RAM); 512GB (Storage)

Cameras: 200-megapixel (main) + 200-megapixel (telephoto) + 50-megapixel (ultrawide) + 50-megapixel (ultra-telephoto); 50-megapixel (selfie)

Battery and charging: 7,050mAh; 100W (wired) + 50W (wireless) fast charging

Oppo Find X9 Ultra Price in India

The price of the Oppo Find X9 Ultra is set at Rs. 1,69,999 for the sole storage option.

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