Meta co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg took to Threads on Monday to post about his 'cage-fight' with Elon Musk, the owner of X (formerly Twitter).

The development comes as Musk on Sunday said that his potential in-person fight with Mark Zuckerberg would be streamed on his social media site X.

Sharing a screenshot of Musk's X post on Threads, Zuckerberg said, "Shouldn't we use a more reliable platform that can actually raise money for charity?" On Musk's post about preparing for the fight, Zuckerberg replied on Threads, saying "I am ready today. I suggested Aug 26 when he first challenged, but he hasn't confirmed." "Not holding my breath", the Meta top boss added.

The two tech billionaires purportedly agreed to a “cage match” face-off in late June.

Zuckerberg is trained in mixed martial arts (MMA) and was recently promoted to blue belt in the Brazilian self martial art and combat sports jiu-jitsu.

Musk posted on X Monday morning that he would choose the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) format for the fight.

"Am going with @WWE as my fighting style," the Tesla chief and richest person on the planet, said.

The banter between Musk and Zuckerberg has gained social media attention, especially after Zuckerberg launched Threads, which is seen as a rival to the Musk-owned Twitter (now X).

It all started when Musk, who owns X, responded to a tweet about Meta preparing to release the purported 'Twitter-killer' Threads.

He took a dig about the world becoming “exclusively under Zuck's thumb with no other options” — but then one Twitter user jokingly warned Musk of Zuckerberg's jiu-jitsu training.

"I love sport and will continue competing with people who train no matter what happens here," Zuckerberg posted on Threads Monday. In fact, the Meta top boss has been using Threads extensively for sharing updates, ever since the social media giant launched Twitter's rival last month.

With Musk's record of tweeting about action prematurely or without following through, it is yet to be seen whether or not the two social media owners actually make it to the ring in Las Vegas.

