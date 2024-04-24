Technology News

Tesla Could Start Selling Optimus Robots by the End of Next Year, Elon Musk Says

Several companies have been betting on humanoid robots to meet potential labor shortages and perform repetitive tasks.

By Reuters | Updated: 24 April 2024 15:44 IST
Tesla Could Start Selling Optimus Robots by the End of Next Year, Elon Musk Says

Photo Credit: Reuters

Tesla's robot, called Optimus, would be able to perform tasks in the factory

Highlights
  • Humanoid robots have been in development by Honda and Boston Dynamics
  • Musk has said robot sales could become a large part of the Tesla business
  • Tesla put out the first generation of its Optimus robot in September 2022
Advertisement

Tesla's humanoid robot is still in the lab, but it may be ready to sell as soon as the end of next year, chief executive Elon Musk said on Tuesday.

Several companies have been betting on humanoid robots to meet potential labor shortages and perform repetitive tasks that could be dangerous or tedious in industries such as logistics, warehousing, retail and manufacturing.

Musk told investors on a conference call that he guessed the Tesla robot, called Optimus, would be able to perform tasks in the factory by the end of this year.

Humanoid robots have been in development for several years by Japan's Honda and Hyundai Motor's Boston Dynamics.

This year, Microsoft and Nvidia-backed startup Figure said it had signed a partnership with German automaker BMW to deploy humanoid robots in the car maker's facility in the United States.

Billionaire Musk has said before that robot sales could become a larger part of the Tesla business than other segments, including car manufacturing.

"I think Tesla is best positioned of any humanoid robot maker to be able to reach volume production with efficient inference on the robot itself," Musk said on the Tuesday call, referring to the artificial intelligence abilities.

Musk has a history of failing to fulfill bold promises to Wall Street. In 2019, he told investors that Tesla would be operating a network of "robotaxi" autonomous cars by 2020.

Tesla put out the first generation of its Optimus robot, dubbed Bumblebee, in September 2022. This year, the company posted a video of a second generation of the bipedal robot folding a T-shirt at the firm's facility.

Figure's video released in February of its 01 robot shows it making coffee, while Boston Dynamics last week unveiled an electric platform for its Atlas humanoid robot, which was seen twisting and turning from a lying down state to standing and walking.

© Thomson Reuters 2024

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Tesla, Robot, Elon Musk, Tesla Robot, Optimus
Jack Dorsey’s Block Platform Creates Chip for Bitcoin Mining, Plans to Create Full BTC Mining System

Related Stories

Tesla Could Start Selling Optimus Robots by the End of Next Year, Elon Musk Says
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. CMF by Nothing Could Soon Launch Its First Smartphone in India
  2. Realme Narzo 70 5G Series With MediaTek SoCs Debut in India: See Price
  3. How Android 15 Could Protect Your Data During a Screen Sharing Session
  4. Apple's "Let Loose" iPad Launch Event Will Be Held on This Date
  5. Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 With ANC Launched in India: See Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Tesla Could Start Selling Optimus Robots by the End of Next Year, Elon Musk Says
  2. Jack Dorsey’s Block Platform Creates Chip for Bitcoin Mining, Plans to Create Full BTC Mining System
  3. Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 With Adaptive ANC, Up to 30 Hours Total Battery Life Debut in India
  4. Android 15 Feature to Prevent Users From Sharing Sensitive Details While Screen Sharing in Development: Report
  5. GTA 5 Scrapped Story Expansion Details Emerge as Actor Says Rockstar 'Shot Some Stuff' for Trevor DLC
  6. Google Gemini AI Assistant Could Get a New Floating Window, Automation Features, More: Report
  7. Apple Vision Pro Production Cut by Apple Ahead of Launch in Other Markets: Ming-Chi Kuo
  8. Fallout Games Surge as Prime Video TV Series Helps Drive Close to 5 Million Players in a Single Day
  9. Realme Narzo 70 5G, Narzo 70x 5G With MediaTek SoCs, 5,000mAh Batteries Launched in India: Price, Features
  10. Crypto Price today: Bitcoin, Ether See Upward Momentum, Solana and Dogecoin Retain Gains
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »