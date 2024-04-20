Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said he is postponing a visit to India which would have included a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Unfortunately, very heavy Tesla obligations require that the visit to India be delayed, but I do very much look forward to visiting later this year,” the billionaire said in a post on X.

Musk was earlier scheduled to visit the South Asian nation for two days — April 21 and 22 — to announce plans to enter the Indian market.

The visit was critical in terms of timing for both the men. India has kicked off voting for its national elections where PM Modi is seeking a third term citing the nation's economic rise. Investments from billionaires like Musk will burnish his appeal among voters.

Musk is seeking permission for SpaceX's Starlink Inc. to operate in what will be by far its biggest market. Starlink has already received assurances from India's government that it will be able to start operating in the country as soon as the third quarter of this year, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg earlier.

