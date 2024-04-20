Technology News
Elon Musk was earlier scheduled to visit India on April 21 and April 22 to announce Tesla's plans to enter the Indian market.

By P R Sanjai and Ragini Saxena, Bloomberg | Updated: 20 April 2024 10:57 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is also seeking permission for Starlink to operate in India

Highlights
  • Elon Musk on Saturday said has postponed his visit to India
  • The Tesla CEO was scheduled to meet with PM Modi during his visit
  • Elon Musk was also expected to announce plans to enter the Indian market
Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said he is postponing a visit to India which would have included a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Unfortunately, very heavy Tesla obligations require that the visit to India be delayed, but I do very much look forward to visiting later this year,” the billionaire said in a post on X.

Musk was earlier scheduled to visit the South Asian nation for two days — April 21 and 22 — to announce plans to enter the Indian market.

The visit was critical in terms of timing for both the men. India has kicked off voting for its national elections where PM Modi is seeking a third term citing the nation's economic rise. Investments from billionaires like Musk will burnish his appeal among voters.

Musk is seeking permission for SpaceX's Starlink Inc. to operate in what will be by far its biggest market. Starlink has already received assurances from India's government that it will be able to start operating in the country as soon as the third quarter of this year, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg earlier.

© 2024 Bloomberg L.P.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

