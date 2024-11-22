Apple released Safari Technology Preview 208 for macOS on Thursday. It is the latest update to the experimental version of Safari on macOS for developers where upcoming web technologies are first introduced for testing purposes before their public rollout on the company's web browser. According to Apple, Safari Technology Preview 208 brings fixes for issues related to CSS, Javascript, Rendering, Web API, and WebRTC, in addition to other system improvements.

Safari Technology Preview 208: What's New

In its release notes, Apple says that Safari Technology Preview 208 is available for devices running macOS Sonoma and macOS Sequoia. It resolves an issue related to the appearance of the scrollbar when the colour scheme is changed. The update also rectifies a WebRTC problem related to voice search to not re-prompt for camera or microphone permission and ensures that the browser retains them in same-origin navigation instances.

Previous versions of Safari Technology Preview were reported to mishandle the processing of source maps. Apple's latest update for the browser fixes these issues, as per the changelog. It also contains a fix for an issue that caused resizing to not be applied to generated content.

In addition to bug fixes, Apple says Safari Technology Preview 208 brings new features such as support for Iterator Helpers, implementation of relaxed laneselect SIMD instructions, support for unless-frame-url to content blockers, and attr() fallback support.

Notably, Safari Technology Preview does not require users to have an Apple Developer account. It can be run alongside the standard Safari browser on devices running macOS. The 208 can be downloaded via the software update option by navigating to the System Preferences on Macs.

The latest update builds upon the rollout of the Safari Technology Preview 207 which was released earlier this month, bringing bug fixes for loading, networking, web extensions, and web inspector, in addition to other system performance improvements.