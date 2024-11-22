Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Apple Reportedly Working On AI Powered Conversational Siri With ChatGPT Like Capabilities

Apple Reportedly Working On AI-Powered Conversational Siri With ChatGPT-Like Capabilities

Apple is reportedly planning to use more advanced LLMs to improve Siri.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 22 November 2024 15:56 IST
Apple Reportedly Working On AI-Powered Conversational Siri With ChatGPT-Like Capabilities

Photo Credit: Apple

ChatGPT support for Siri is expected to be released next year as a part of Apple Intelligence

Highlights
  • The new version of Siri is said to be internally called LLM Siri
  • This AI-powered Siri could be available in early 2026
  • Apple reportedly wants to develop AI abilities for Siri in-house
Advertisement

Apple is reportedly planning a major overhaul for its virtual voice assistant Siri that will make it more conversational. The Cupertino-based tech giant has already released the new interface for the voice assistant, and other features are expected to be added early next year that will make it capable of handling app-related tasks and develop a better contextual understanding of user commands. But as per a report, the iPhone maker is now planning to elevate Siri to the level of ChatGPT with better natural language conversations and other capabilities.

Apple Reportedly Working On Improving Siri With AI

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported that while the announced upgrades for Siri make it more capable, Apple is aiming to take on ChatGPT and Gemini by further upgrading the voice assistant. Citing unnamed people familiar with the matter, the report claimed that the tech giant is planning to use more advanced large language models (LLMs), all developed in-house, to make Siri more conversational.

With this upgrade, Siri is said to be capable of handling back-and-forth conversations and “more sophisticated requests in a quicker fashion”. Gurman claimed that the new version of Siri is internally being called LLM Siri. This AI-powered Siri will also be able to generate texts and carry out other AI chatbot functions, the report claimed.

Apple is said to be planning to announce the new Siri as part of iOS 19 and macOS 16 updates, which will be in the third quarter of 2025. However, the features will reportedly not be shipped till early 2026.

Interestingly, the tech giant has also posted new job listings that relate to the reported functionality. Earlier this month, the company opened a Senior Machine Learning Engineer, Audio Generation, Siri and Information Intelligence position where the job description highlights, “You will join a team that is redefining computing, creating groundbreaking conversational assistant technologies for both large scale systems and new client devices, and with the people who built the intelligent assistants.”

Notably, for now, compatible Apple device users can look forward to Siri's integration with first-party and third-party apps using a feature dubbed Apple Intents. It will let the virtual assistant carry out app-specific tasks. Part of Apple Intelligence, the expected update will also allow Siri to draw upon user data to become more contextually aware and fulfil even vague requests made by users. This update is expected to arrive early next year.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Apple, Siri, Apple Intelligence, ChatGPT, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Final Fantasy XIV Announced for Mobile, With PUBG Mobile Developer at Helm

Related Stories

Apple Reportedly Working On AI-Powered Conversational Siri With ChatGPT-Like Capabilities
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. PlayStation Black Friday Deals Now Live in India: See Prices
  2. Samsung Black Friday Sale Now Live With Discounts on Galaxy Wearables
  3. Vivo S20 Series Launch Date for the Chinese Market Revealed
  4. Xiaomi 15 Surfaces on BIS Website, India Launch Could Be Imminent
  5. Vivo X200 Series With MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC to Launch Soon in India
  6. Apple Could Upgrade Siri With ChatGPT-Like Conversation Capabilities
  7. Redmi K80 Pro AnTuTu Score, SoC, Display Details Revealed Ahead of Launch
  8. Tecno Pop 9 4G With MediaTek Helio G50 SoC Launched in India: See Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo X200, Vivo X200 Pro Confirmed to Launch in Indian Market Soon: Specifications Teased
  2. Tecno Pop 9 4G With MediaTek Helio G50 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  3. Google Lets Users Share Files Directly With Gemini from Any Android App for Quick Analysis: Report
  4. Apple Reportedly Working On AI-Powered Conversational Siri With ChatGPT-Like Capabilities
  5. Final Fantasy XIV Announced for Mobile, With PUBG Mobile Developer at Helm
  6. Noise Buds Connect 2 With 10mm Drivers, Up to 50 Hours Total Battery Life Launched in India
  7. Xiaomi 15 Allegedly Listed on BIS Website, India Launch Expected Soon
  8. Samsung's One UI 7 Update Release Timeline for Galaxy S24 Series and Older Models Leaked
  9. Google Messages Rolls Out Merged Camera and Gallery UI, Adds Image Quality Selection in Beta: Report
  10. YouTube Shorts’ Dream Screen AI Feature Upgraded With Video Background Generation Capability
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »