Apple is reportedly planning a major overhaul for its virtual voice assistant Siri that will make it more conversational. The Cupertino-based tech giant has already released the new interface for the voice assistant, and other features are expected to be added early next year that will make it capable of handling app-related tasks and develop a better contextual understanding of user commands. But as per a report, the iPhone maker is now planning to elevate Siri to the level of ChatGPT with better natural language conversations and other capabilities.

Apple Reportedly Working On Improving Siri With AI

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported that while the announced upgrades for Siri make it more capable, Apple is aiming to take on ChatGPT and Gemini by further upgrading the voice assistant. Citing unnamed people familiar with the matter, the report claimed that the tech giant is planning to use more advanced large language models (LLMs), all developed in-house, to make Siri more conversational.

With this upgrade, Siri is said to be capable of handling back-and-forth conversations and “more sophisticated requests in a quicker fashion”. Gurman claimed that the new version of Siri is internally being called LLM Siri. This AI-powered Siri will also be able to generate texts and carry out other AI chatbot functions, the report claimed.

Apple is said to be planning to announce the new Siri as part of iOS 19 and macOS 16 updates, which will be in the third quarter of 2025. However, the features will reportedly not be shipped till early 2026.

Interestingly, the tech giant has also posted new job listings that relate to the reported functionality. Earlier this month, the company opened a Senior Machine Learning Engineer, Audio Generation, Siri and Information Intelligence position where the job description highlights, “You will join a team that is redefining computing, creating groundbreaking conversational assistant technologies for both large scale systems and new client devices, and with the people who built the intelligent assistants.”

Notably, for now, compatible Apple device users can look forward to Siri's integration with first-party and third-party apps using a feature dubbed Apple Intents. It will let the virtual assistant carry out app-specific tasks. Part of Apple Intelligence, the expected update will also allow Siri to draw upon user data to become more contextually aware and fulfil even vague requests made by users. This update is expected to arrive early next year.