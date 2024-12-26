Technology News
Apple Seeks to Defend Google's Billion-Dollar Payments in Search Case

Apple does not plan to build its own search engine.

By Reuters | Updated: 26 December 2024 12:03 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

Apple believes that Google can no longer adequately represent the iPhone-maker's interests

  • Apple does not believe it can rely on Google to defend revenue-sharing
  • Apple lawyers have filed papers in Washington
  • The DoJ's prosecution of Google is a landmark case
Apple has asked to participate in Google's upcoming US antitrust trial over online search, saying it cannot rely on Google to defend revenue-sharing agreements that send the iPhone maker billions of dollars each year for making Google the default search engine on its Safari browser.

Apple does not plan to build its own search engine to compete with Alphabet's Google, whether or not the payments continue, the company's lawyers said in court papers filed in Washington on Monday. Apple received an estimated $20 billion (roughly Rs. 1,70,544 crore) from its agreement with Google in 2022 alone.

Apple wants to call witnesses to testify at an April trial. Prosecutors will seek to show Google must take several measures, including selling its Chrome Web browser and potentially its Android operating system, to restore competition in online search.

"Google can no longer adequately represent Apple's interests: Google must now defend against a broad effort to break up its business units," Apple said.

The Department of Justice's prosecution of Google is a landmark case that could reshape how users find online information.

Google has proposed to loosen its default agreements with browser developers, mobile-device manufacturers and wireless carriers, but not to end its agreements to share a portion of ad revenue Google generates from search.

A spokesperson for Google declined to comment on Tuesday.

© Thomson Reuters 2024

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Apple, Google, Antitrust, Google Search, iPhone, Safari
MBBS Student Held Over Alleged Transfer of Rs. 8 Lakh in Crypto to Chinese Nationals After Cyber Fraud

