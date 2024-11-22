Technology News
Vivo X200, Vivo X200 Pro to Launch in India in Three Colour Options: Report

Vivo X200 will reportedly be launched in a new colourway that isn't available in China.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 22 November 2024 18:19 IST
Vivo X200, Vivo X200 Pro to Launch in India in Three Colour Options: Report

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo X200 and Vivo X200 Pro were launched in China in October

  • Vivo X200 colour options have been leaked ahead of its debut in India
  • The firm has revealed that the handsets will debut in the country soon
  • Vivo X200 Pro will reportedly be "primarily marketed" in Titanium Grey
Vivo X200 series is set to launch in India soon, and we already know a lot about the Chinese smartphone maker's latest flagship smartphone lineup after it was launched in China last month with Android 15-based OriginOS 5. Out of the three models introduced by the company, the Vivo X200 and X200 Pro are expected to debut in India. Details of the colour options for these two models have been leaked by a publication, ahead of their arrival in the country.

Vivo X200 Series Colour Options (Leaked)

Citing industry sources, MySmartPrice claims that the Vivo X200 will be launched in India in Cosmos Black, Natural Green, and Titanium Grey colour options. The new green colourway will reportedly join the two other options that were also introduced in China. The publication also says that the Vivo X200 Pro will be "primarily marketed" in Titanium Grey.

In China, the Vivo X200 and Vivo X200 Pro are available in Carbon Black, Moonlight White, Sapphire Blue, and Titanium Grey colour options (translated from Chinese). It is currently clear whether the white and blue options will make their way to the Indian market.

Vivo X200, Vivo X200 Pro Specifications (Expected)

The upcoming Vivo X200 series is expected to debut with similar specifications as the handsets launched in China. Both smartphones are equipped with MediaTek's 3nm Dimensity 9400 chip, paired with up to 16GB of RAM. The Vivo X200 and Vivo X200 Pro sport 6.67-inch and 6.78-inch LTPS AMOLED screens, respectively, with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 4,500nits.

Both the Vivo X200 and X200 Pro are equipped with a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera. The standard model has a 50-megapixel telephoto camera, while the Pro model is equipped with a 200-megapixel camera. On the front, both handsets are equipped with a 2-megapixel selfie camera.

You get up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage on the Vivo X200 series models that were launched in China. The standard model packs a 5,800mAh battery and has an in-display optical fingerprint scanner, while the Vivo X200 Pro features a 6,000mAh battery and has an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner. Both devices can be charged at up to 90W.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Vivo X200, Vivo X200 Pro, Vivo X200 Series, Vivo X200 Specifications, Vivo X200 Pro Specifications
Indian Government to Offer Up to $5 Billion in Incentives for Electronics Production, Weaning Off China

