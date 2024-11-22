Technology News
English Edition
  Google Lets Users Share Files Directly With Gemini from Any Android App for Quick Analysis: Report

Google Lets Users Share Files Directly With Gemini from Any Android App for Quick Analysis: Report

Users can now also select up to 10 files simultaneously in Gemini for analysis.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 22 November 2024 16:18 IST
Google Lets Users Share Files Directly With Gemini from Any Android App for Quick Analysis: Report

Photo Credit: Google

Gemini's new feature is said to have limits when it comes to accepting file extensions

Highlights
  • Gemini can accept files via the Android share sheet
  • It is reported in the Gemini app for Android version 1.0.686588308
  • The feature requires having a Gemini Advanced subscription
Google has rolled out a new functionality for Gemini — its artificial intelligence (AI) assistant on Android smartphones, according to a report. It lets users share a document with the AI assistant using the Android share sheet, negating the need for opening Gemini and then manually uploading a file for analysis. This development comes after the Gemini app for Android was upgraded with a saved info feature which enables it to remember specific information about a user's interests and preferences.

Using Android Share Sheet With Gemini

In a report, Android Authority highlighted that this functionality has been introduced with the Gemini app for Android version 1.0.686588308. Following its rollout, users can now quickly attach files via the Android share sheet from any app by tapping the share icon and then selecting Gemini from the list of options.

With this feature, users will not have to manually search for a file through the file picker in the Gemini app, and will be able to quickly carry out analysis by directly uploading it, the report speculates.

Additionally, the report adds that users can select up to 10 files simultaneously for analysis. However, this capability has several limitations when it comes to file extensions. As per the report, it can accept plain files in the TXT format, document files in DOC, DOCX, PDF, RTF, DOT, DOTX, HWP, and HWPX formats, and code files with C, CPP, PY, JAVA, PHP, SQL, and HTML extensions.

Further, it also supports CSV and TSV tabular data files, XLS and XLSX files created as spreadsheets, and all documents created in Google Docs and Sheets.

gemini google gadgets 360 Gemini

Gemini Advanced Plan Requirement for Using the Feature

While Gadgets 360 staff members were able to verify the presence of this feature in Gemini for Android, using it requires having a Gemini Advanced plan which is priced at Rs. 1,950 per month in India.

Further reading: Gemini, Google Gemini, Google, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Noise Buds Connect 2 With 10mm Drivers, Up to 50 Hours Total Battery Life Launched in India
Final Fantasy XIV Announced for Mobile, With PUBG Mobile Developer at Helm

