Telegram Adds New Features Including Reaction Stickers, Music in Stories, and More

In August, Telegram made its Stories feature available to all individual users. Now, the social media platform has extended the ability to Telegram Channels.

Written by Richa Sharma | Updated: 25 September 2023 20:43 IST
Photo Credit: Telegram

Similar to WhatsApp and Instagram, users will be able to send media on Telegram with view-once mode

Highlights
  • Telegram Premium will provide one boost per user
  • Telegram will send login alert to user every time they log in
  • Premium users can add up to 5 reactions stickers per story
Telegram launched the stories feature for premium users in July, which was later available for all users in August. Now, the company has added new updates to the feature, allowing users to add music and reaction stickers to the stories. Moreover, users can directly send and share media in view-once mode, which can be changed anytime. Telegram has now extended the ability to put up stories to channels. In order to do so, they need to receive boots from their users. 

In August, Telegram made its Stories feature available to all users. It works similarly to Instagram Stories and lets users put up stories for 6, 12, 24 or 48 hours. Now, the social media platform has extended the ability to post stories for Telegram Channels. However, they will be dependent on a boost from Premium users to do so. Telegram Premium will provide one boost per user that can be granted to any channel. As the channels gain boosts, they will step up to different levels. With each level, channel admins can post an additional story per day. Users can still decide the Channels on which they wish to see stories. Channels can check how many boosts they need to grow their level by going to Channel Info > More > Statistics > Boosts

Another update is the ability to add reaction stickers and music to the stories. Users and channels can put up reaction stickers, and viewers can respond to them with a single tap. In order to add a reaction sticker, users can click on the icon in the sticker panel and choose any emoji from the provided options. While Premium users can add up to 5 reaction stickers per story, other users will be allowed only one reaction sticker per story. Users can add music to their stories by going to Audio > Select file >  Adjust the track. They can also choose to keep the original audio.

Similar to WhatsApp and Instagram, users can send media on Telegram with a view-once mode. Users can switch between a view-once setting or a 30-second display mode. View-once mode will permanently delete the media file once opened, and the viewer cannot save it or take screenshots. 

Last but not least, Telegram will send a login alert to users every time they log in from a new device. They can also review all the devices they are logged on by going to Settings > Devices. For an additional security layer, users can add two-step verification. To do so, they need to go to Settings > Privacy and Security > Two-Step Verification.

Further reading: Telegram, Telegram new features, Telegram launches new features
Richa Sharma
Richa Sharma
With almost 6 years of experience in journalism, Richa Sharma has joined Gadgets 360 as a Chief Sub-Editor in 2022.
Web3 Firm Mixin Network Hacked, $200 Million Stolen in Centralised Exploit: All Details

