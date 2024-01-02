Technology News
Telegram Update Brings Redesigned Calls, Thanos Snap-Style Animation for Deleted Messages, More

The new calls interface is less resource hungry than before, thus reducing battery drain and ensuring smoother operation on older devices.

Written by Manas Mitul, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 2 January 2024 16:48 IST
Telegram Update Brings Redesigned Calls, Thanos Snap-Style Animation for Deleted Messages, More

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Christian Wiediger

The Thanos Snap effect was first introduced for auto-deleted messages only on iOS

Highlights
  • The 10.5.0 Telegram update rolled out December 31
  • Telegram calls it the largest update to its bot platform in history
  • Redesigned calls get new dynamic animations based on call status
Telegram, the popular messaging platform, has rolled out a new update that brings improvements to the calling feature, adds a new animation for deleting messages, and includes a massive update to its bot platform that adds reactions and more. The new update follows the Christmas update to the app, that brought new customisations to channel appearance and the ability to share posts in stories. The latest update has already rolled out on both Android and iOS platforms.

The Telegram 10.5.0 update, which released December 31, brings a few upgrades to the calling feature. Telegram calls, which are end-to-end encrypted, have been fully redesigned, with new dynamic animations and backgrounds that change based on whether a call is incoming, active, or ended. According to a blog post detailing the update, the new calls interface is less resource hungry than before, thus reducing battery drain and ensuring smoother operation on older devices. Additionally, the update includes call quality improvements and a host of bug fixes. Telegram says that improvements to call connection and audio quality are on the way, too.

The update also brings a Thanos snap-style animation for deleting messages. The experimental animation was first introduced in November for auto-deleted messages only on iOS. Now, the disintegration animation plays whenever you delete any message on the Telegram app on both iOS and Android.

Lastly, Telegram has also rolled out what it claims to be the largest update to its bot platform in history. Telegram bots let developers add more automated tools and features to the messaging app. “...bots can now react to messages and manage reactions, quotes, and links, send replies to other chats or topics, and much more,” the Telegram blog said.

Back in October last year, a Telegram update brought advanced reply options, letting users quote specific parts of any message and reply to those. The app also received link preview customisation options and account colour customisations for Premium users.

From the launch of the Infinix GT 10 Pro to Amazon's latest mega-sale, we discuss the most noteworthy technology news events of the week on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

Further reading: Telegram, Telegram Update, iOS, Android
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
