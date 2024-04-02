Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Telegram Users Get New Business Features to Help Run Their Enterprise via the Messaging App

Telegram Users Get New Business Features to Help Run Their Enterprise via the Messaging App

Telegram Business will allow users to turn their account into a business account and offer customer support through chats.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 2 April 2024 17:12 IST
Telegram Users Get New Business Features to Help Run Their Enterprise via the Messaging App

Photo Credit: Telegram

Telegram Business will allow entrepreneurs to display hours of operation and location on the info page

Highlights
  • Telegram Business will allow users to create a start page on chat screen
  • Users will also be able to set quick replies for customers asking queries
  • Business account holders can also use Telegram bots and AI assistant
Advertisement

Telegram introduced its latest offering, Telegram Business, on March 31, which will allow users to turn their accounts into business accounts. Those who run small online businesses or own a physical store will be able to onboard new customers, support existing customers with their orders, and help resolve queries, all within the messaging app. With this offering, the platform will offer a suite of new features such as showing opening hours and location, quick replies, automated messages, a custom start page, chatbot support, and more.

The messaging app introduced the new features in a blog post, which stated, “Telegram has long allowed developers to build powerful bots and mini-apps which were widely used by businesses. Starting today, any user can easily use business features — without any coding skills.”

New features in Telegram Business

Users who opt for a business account will be able to show relevant information for their business on the info page of the chat. These will show the hours of operation and the physical location of the store on a map. This way businesses can let users know when and how to reach them physically.

Telegram Business will also let enterprises build a custom start page for the empty chats. Here, they can add text and a sticker of their choice to let incoming customers know about them before they even begin conversing. The company said this space can be used to showcase info about products and services or to welcome customers with branded artwork.

Further, account holders will also get to use automated messages in various ways. They will see an option to set a greeting message that will be sent to users who text for the first time. This can be specified with a period after which a new message will again repeat the greeting message. Quick replies will also be available to use for business accounts. These are shortcuts for sending preset messages that a user can send to get relevant information. These support links, stickers, media, and files. Users will also get to set an away message for the hours when the business is closed. All the automated messages can be set to exclude specific people or entire chat categories in case an account holder also intends to use it as personal chat.

Some other features have also been included. Telegram Business account users can create links that can direct users to the Telegram app. These links can be placed both inside Telegram and outside, on the user's website. Clicking them will result in posting a direct query in the chat, for which automated messages can be set. Finally, Telegram is also allowing business account holders access to its bots and AI assistants that can be used to manage chats, answer queries, and more.

Telegram Business is available to all Premium users for free. The option to turn an account into a business account can be found in Settings > Telegram Business.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Telegram, Telegram features, Telegram Business
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
US and UK Announce Partnership on AI Safety and Testing

Related Stories

Telegram Users Get New Business Features to Help Run Their Enterprise via the Messaging App
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 50 Ultra Leaked Teasers Hint at Design, Key Features
  2. PS5 Slim to Go on Sale in India From April 5: See Pricing
  3. Samsung Galaxy M55 5G, Galaxy M15 5G to Launch in India on This Date
  4. Realme 12X 5G Debuts in India: See Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Binance Establishes First Ever Board of Directors Amid Legal Issues: Details
  2. Samsung Galaxy M55 5G, Galaxy M15 5G India Launch Set for April 8; Colours, Key Features Revealed
  3. Android 15 Said to Upgrade the Volume Panel Design and Add New Features
  4. Telegram Users Get New Business Features to Help Run Their Enterprise via the Messaging App
  5. US and UK Announce Partnership on AI Safety and Testing
  6. Xiaomi Mix Flip Camera, Display and Design Details Leaked, Will Reportedly Sport 50-Megapixel Main Sensor
  7. Apple Researchers Working On-Device AI Model That Can Understand Contextual Prompts
  8. China Launches Public Blockchain Platform Despite Unfriendly Crypto Stance
  9. Realme 12X 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC, Air Gestures Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. Apple to Introduce Entry-Level AirPods Lite TWS Earphones in H2 2024, Analyst Says
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »