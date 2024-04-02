Telegram introduced its latest offering, Telegram Business, on March 31, which will allow users to turn their accounts into business accounts. Those who run small online businesses or own a physical store will be able to onboard new customers, support existing customers with their orders, and help resolve queries, all within the messaging app. With this offering, the platform will offer a suite of new features such as showing opening hours and location, quick replies, automated messages, a custom start page, chatbot support, and more.

The messaging app introduced the new features in a blog post, which stated, “Telegram has long allowed developers to build powerful bots and mini-apps which were widely used by businesses. Starting today, any user can easily use business features — without any coding skills.”

New features in Telegram Business

Users who opt for a business account will be able to show relevant information for their business on the info page of the chat. These will show the hours of operation and the physical location of the store on a map. This way businesses can let users know when and how to reach them physically.

Telegram Business will also let enterprises build a custom start page for the empty chats. Here, they can add text and a sticker of their choice to let incoming customers know about them before they even begin conversing. The company said this space can be used to showcase info about products and services or to welcome customers with branded artwork.

Further, account holders will also get to use automated messages in various ways. They will see an option to set a greeting message that will be sent to users who text for the first time. This can be specified with a period after which a new message will again repeat the greeting message. Quick replies will also be available to use for business accounts. These are shortcuts for sending preset messages that a user can send to get relevant information. These support links, stickers, media, and files. Users will also get to set an away message for the hours when the business is closed. All the automated messages can be set to exclude specific people or entire chat categories in case an account holder also intends to use it as personal chat.

Some other features have also been included. Telegram Business account users can create links that can direct users to the Telegram app. These links can be placed both inside Telegram and outside, on the user's website. Clicking them will result in posting a direct query in the chat, for which automated messages can be set. Finally, Telegram is also allowing business account holders access to its bots and AI assistants that can be used to manage chats, answer queries, and more.

Telegram Business is available to all Premium users for free. The option to turn an account into a business account can be found in Settings > Telegram Business.

