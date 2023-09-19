WhatsApp iPad support is reportedly being tested as the Meta-owned platform works to bring the much-awaited version of its popular chat application for Apple's tablets, according to details shared by feature tracker WABetaInfo. The companion mode for iPad comes months after WhatsApp added support for linking another iPhone or Android device. WhatsApp is also testing a new interface for group calls on the latest Android beta release. The improvements to the group calling interface should make it easier for users to initiate a call in a group with the maximum number of users allowed by WhatsApp.

Spotted on WhatsApp beta for iOS 23.19.1.71 by WABetaInfo, the chat application can now be installed on an iPad by users who are signed up to receive testing versions of the app via Apple's TestFlight app. WhatsApp currently works on phones running on iOS 12 and newer, which means the tablet version should also require a similar iOS version.

Users who are on the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS should be able to open WhatsApp Settings and then tap on Linked devices > Link a device in order to start the process of linking a new device in companion mode. WhatsApp will then sync recent messages to your iPad and you can text using your tablet.

WhatsApp beta for iPad can now be downloaded via the TestFlight app

Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

It is worth noting that like most other platforms where companion mode is supported, you will be able to send and receive messages even when your primary smartphone is out of network coverage or is shut off because it ran out of battery.

Meanwhile, WABetaInfo points out that on WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.19.16, the improved calling interface does not show the Create call link option in the Calls tab on the app's main screen. In its place, the app now shows a New call option with the text "Call one or more of your contacts". Meanwhile, a floating action button (FAB) at the bottom right corner of the interface now includes a plus icon.

You can currently invite up to 15 participants to join you for a group call, while other members could also join until the 32-member limit was reached. While the latest beta still has a 32-member cap on group call participants — this includes the person starting the call — you can now add 32 participants to the call from the beginning, which is expected to reduce confusion for group members, according to the feature tracker.

Last week, WhatsApp began testing a feature that would allow users to automatically verify security numbers on the app. This new feature is titled "Key Transparency" and is aimed at making the process of verifying a security number with another WhatsApp user and verifying that the conversation is secure and protected by end-to-end encryption.

