WhatsApp Channels messages do not have end-to-end encryption protection.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 17 November 2023 17:56 IST
Photo Credit: WhatsApp

WhatsApp Channels was rolled out in September

Highlights
  • Channels crossed 500 million monthly active users
  • Only Channel admins can send stickers
  • The update also allows sharing animated stickers
WhatsApp Channels was rolled out in 150 countries, including India in earlier this year in September. These channels, much like Instagram Broadcast, are one-way broadcast tools that some users can share updates with a large number of WhatsApp users. Only Channel owners can send a message on Channels, while other users can react to those messages. You can search from a directory to find a channel created by any celebrity, business, or content creator. Channels will reportedly be able to access WhatsApp stickers.

According to a WABetaInfo report, WhatsApp is rolling out a new beta update that allows Channel admins to share Stickers with their followers. Sharing a screenshot of the feature, the report notes that the feature is currently limited and available to some beta testers only. It should roll out for other users in the coming days. The update allows not just static stickers but also sending animated, dynamic stickers.

To check whether you have access to sharing Stickers on Channels yet, ensure that your WhatsApp beta version is updated to the most recent version. Go to your own Channel tab and pull up the keyboard. If the Stickers option appears alongside emoji keyboard, then you have access to the feature. The report adds that the feature will eventually roll out to more beta testers in the next few weeks. However, an Indian Express report suggests that it is accessible to all WhatsApp Channels users.

WhatsApp Channels crossed 500 million monthly active users within the first seven weeks, according to a Channels message by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg. WhatsApp Channels are found placed in the Updates tab as seen on iOS and Android smartphones, alongside WhatsApp Status updates.

Messages in WhatsApp Channels does not have end-to-end encryption protection. Only Channel owners can post updates and messages, while Channel members or followers can react to those messages. All messages are only visible in a Channel for 30 days since the time they were first shared.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
