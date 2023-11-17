Technology News

The Flash can now be streamed on JioCinema, India’s home for WB and HBO content.

Updated: 17 November 2023 13:51 IST
Winter is fast approaching, but that's never going to put a dent in the streaming content output that's governed by a revolving slate that switches trends so fast. It can be hard to find time to watch something, even during the weekend, so we've returned to make selections easy for you. David Fincher's The Killer is the top release on Netflix this week, as we follow a nameless hitman on a globe-trotting path of revenge against his employers in a killing spree he insists isn't personal. On the same platform, we've got The Railway Men, charting the untold story of brave railway workers who risked their lives to save others during the terrifying Bhopal gas tragedy. The series is out on Saturday, November 18, on Netflix.

Those keen on some superhero action can watch the Ezra Miller-led The Flash — not listed below — which is finally out on JioCinema, centring around Barry Allen's attempt at using the Speed Force to change his past, only for things to go wrong when he inadvertently creates a world without metahumans. Paired with an alternate version of himself and Michael Keaton's Batman, he must engage in multiversal shenanigans to fix the timeline from a returning intergalactic overlord. With that, here's a guide on what to stream this weekend:

The Killer

When: Now streaming
Where: Netflix

David Fincher doing comedy is always refreshing to see, and with The Killer, he takes it up a notch by somewhat bashing his ideas about perfectionism. In it, we follow a nameless OCD-driven assassin (Michael Fassbender) lying in wait at an abandoned Parisian WeWork, with a sniper rifle pointed at the opposite building and repeatedly chanting a mantra about sticking to the plan and how one must ‘forbid empathy' to do what he does. That egotistical self-hype all goes down the drain when he misses his target, driving him into panic mode and altering his psyche, leading him onto a revenge path to clean up all loose ends. The premise driving The Killer is undoubtedly cliché, but Fincher's tactile execution sheds light on how a realistic John Wick would play out in a contemporary world. There's an incredibly well-choreographed fight scene, cautionary ad placements, and The Smiths' music to jam along.

The Railway Men

When: November 18
Where: Netflix

On the night of December 2, 1984, the cheerfulness of Bhopal came to a screeching halt when the highly toxic gas from the nearby Union Carbide India pesticide plant leaked into the air, poisoning and killing countless citizens. In the face of this disaster, four men played by Madhavan (Rocketry: The Nambi Effect), Kay Kay Menon (Farzi), Divyendu Sharma (Mirzapur), and Babil Khan (Qala), unite their efforts to escort as many breathing civilians out of the state — despite being abandoned and cut off from all kinds of aid. To make matters worse, running trains are heading into the state, unaware of the catastrophe that our brave heroes must stop. All four episodes of The Railway Men are out this Saturday.

Apurva

When: November 15
Where: Now streaming

Tara Sutaria (Ek Villain Returns) makes her digital debut in Apurva, who on a trip to Agra to surprise her boyfriend, gets kidnapped by a group of gangsters, headed by Jugnu (Rajpal Yadav) and Sukkha (Abhishek Banerjee). After being tortured and harassed for hours, her narrow escape causes disarray within the group when one of the members starts fancying her and affecting his judgement on their next heist mission. Amidst this, there's an unfolding conspiracy, which Apurva is drawn into and forced to solve to ensure her survival. Nikhil Nagesh Bhat — best known for The Gone Game — helms the film.

The Crown season 6: Part 1

When: Now streaming
Where: Netflix

Netflix is bringing its dramatised reimagining of Queen Elizabeth II's reign to a close with the sixth season of The Crown, which now sets eyes on France, where Princess Diana (Elizabeth Debicki) is out on holiday, constantly tailed by the paparazzi for her continued involvement with Dodi Fayed (Khalid Abdalla). If you've been keeping up with the British royal monarchy series, you'll know that the said events are a precursor to the princess' death in a traffic collision and its resulting ramifications across the world. Back at home, the queen (Imelda Staunton) mourns the loss while grappling with the future of her bloodline and displaying strong resolve as the mother of England. Season 6 is divided into two halves, with the second part dropping on December 14.

Jawan

When: Now streaming
Where: Netflix

After shattering Indian box office records, Jawan is finally out on streaming, with Shah Rukh Khan returning as a rebel prison warden looking to correct the wrongs in society and expose deep corruption. As part of it, he recruits a group of inmates — Priyamani (The Family Man), Sanya Malhotra (Kathal: A Jackfruit Mystery), Ridhi Dogra (Asur), and Sanjeeta Bhattacharya (The Broken News) — who would help him commit outrageous crimes to send a message, as he unexpectedly reunites with his ex-commando lookalike father, played by SRK himself. Jawan also stars Nayanthara as the hard-nosed special agent trying to thwart his plans, while Vijay Sethupathi (Farzi) plays an arms dealer.

Remember that while the Netflix version is labelled as an ‘Extended Cut,' it is only 5 minutes long.

