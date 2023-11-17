Oppo Reno 11 series is all set to go official in China on November 23 with at least two entries — Oppo Reno 11 and Reno 11 Pro. Both models are currently up for pre-reservations in the country. As the launch date nears, Oppo is disclosing more details about the lineup on its social media channel. They are claimed to come with flagship imaging algorithms. The regular Oppo Reno 11 is confirmed to run on MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC. The company has also shared camera samples of the upcoming phones.

Through multiple posts on Weibo, Oppo is teasing the design and specifications of the Oppo Reno 11 series. The Oppo Reno 11 is confirmed to pack a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC under the hood. This is in line with past leaks. The Reno 10 Pro, which went official in summer this year also runs on the same mobile chipset.

Further, the Oppo Reno 11 is teased to pack a 50-megapixel SLR-level portrait lens and a 32-megapixel sensor with 47mm focal length. The upcoming models are confirmed to feature the flagship imaging algorithms from Oppo's Find series.

Oppo has shared a few camera samples from the Reno 11 and Reno 11 Pro on Weibo. The samples showcase the performance of its camera unit in photo, video, and zoom quality. The images captured in portrait mode highlight the camera advancements of the new 'SLR-level portrait lens' and its range in bright outdoor conditions.

The Oppo Reno 11 series will go official on November 23. The launch event will be held in China at 2:00pm local time (11:30am IST). Oppo Pad Air 2 tablet will also debut alongside.

Both Reno handsets are currently available for pre-reservations in China. The Oppo Reno 11 lineup will be offered in Fluorite blue, Moonstone, Turquoise, and Obsidian black (translated from Chinese) colour options.

