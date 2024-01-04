WhatsApp is working on allowing businesses to display a verification badge on their channels, according to code spotted on the latest beta version of the app by a feature tracker. The company is changing the way verification marks are displayed on the messaging platform. It is eventually expected to switch over to blue verified check marks — currently used on Instagram and Facebook — from the existing green badges on WhatsApp.

WABetaInfo spotted a new "verified channel" feature on the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.1.18 update that is rolling out to testers who have signed up to receive beta versions of the app on Android. This particular feature is still in development, unlike other features that are currently being tested on the platform. It is expected to roll out to beta testers in the future, before it is rolled out to all users on the stable channel.

A screenshot shared by the feature tracker shows the purported interface for the new verified channel feature. The feature appears to be aimed at WhatsApp Business users and will allow users to show their verified badge on a new channel created for their business. Last year, the company announced that businesses would be able to able to subscribe to the parent firm's Meta Verified feature and get a verified tick mark on their profile.

Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

Interestingly, WABetaInfo's leaked screenshot shows that adding the verified badge to a channel will immediately replace its existing name and profile picture and start using your verified business details — a preview is also displayed, showing how your channel image, name, and verified badge will look. If you plan to change your channel's photo, you'll have to make these changes in your business profile, according to the screenshot.

In order to display a verified check mark, WABetaInfo claims that businesses will need to have a Meta Verified subscription. Individual users and non-business accounts will not be able to add a verified tick mark to channels, according to the feature tracker. While the feature tracker's record is practically unmatched when it comes to discovering and leaking new WhatsApp features, it is best to take these claims with a pinch of salt, as the company is yet to announce any plans related to verification marks for channels.

