WhatsApp is reportedly working to introduce a new feature with the rolling out of version 2.23.12.20. The new feature is currently available to users subscribed to the Google Play Beta Program, and could reach the messaging app's global users in the coming weeks. This new feature is reportedly called the ‘Channel Notifier'. This feature, which is currently under development, will allow the WhatsApp users to get a notification whenever the app will roll out Channels feature to their region.

Last week, WhatsApp, owned by Meta, rolled out new 'Channels' feature where users can select organisations from which they want to receive broadcast messages when there's a new development or update. The feature has been explained by Meta as, "a simple, reliable, and private way to receive important updates from people and organizations, right within WhatsApp." Currently, Channels is only available for users in Singapore and Colombia.

Now, according to a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature that will notify users when Channel will be available in their region as well. WhatsApp users in countries other than Singapore and Colombia, who try to access the ‘Channels' feature, will see a pop-up. This pop-up will inform the users that they could choose to be notified when the Channels feature will be available for use in their region.

Previously, Meta had said that a feature like Channels has been part of user requests for years, which explains why it is ensuring that users find out that they would soon be able to use this new broadcast tool on the platform.

At first, the International Rescue Committee, the World Health Organisation, FC Barcelona as well as Manchester City football clubs will become part of WhatsApp's Channel feature. The Silicon Valley-based tech titan has planned to gradually expand availability of Channels in the months ahead.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

Apple unveiled its first mixed reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro, at its annual developer conference, along with new Mac models and upcoming software updates. We discuss all the most important announcements made by the company at WWDC 2023 on Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.