Audio-Technica ATH-TWX7 was launched in India on Tuesday as the latest truly wireless stereo (TWS) headset from the company. It was previously unveiled in global markets in January. The wireless headset is equipped with noise-cancellation features, as well as hear-through and talk-through modes. The TWS earphones support multipoint connectivity and have MEMS microphones with beamforming technology. Together with the portable charging and storage case, these earphones are claimed to offer a total battery life of up to 24 hours. The earphones come with an IPX4 rating for splash resistance.

Audio-Technica ATH-TWX7 Price in India, Availability

Audio-Technica ATH-TWX7 price in India is set at Rs. 19,990. It is available for purchase in the country via Amazon and other Audio-Technica retail partners. They are offered in a single Ash Black colourway.

Audio-Technica ATH-TWX7 Specifications, Features

The new Audio-Technica ATH-TWX7 earphones sport an in-ear design and are equipped with 5.8mm dynamic drivers. They are equipped with hybrid noise-cancellation technology which includes modes like hear-through and talk-through, which users can choose based on their ambience. The earphones carry MEMS (micro-electromechanical system) microphones which offer two call modes to ensure voice clarity — Natural and Noise-Reduction.

The newly launched TWS earphones are compatible with the Audio-Technica Connect app which users can employ to manage noise cancellation or call modes as well as adjust EQ settings and touch functions. They support Bluetooth 5.1 multipoint connectivity which allows users to pair two electronic devices to the headset simultaneously. The TWS earphones come with support for SBC, AAC and LDAC audio codecs.

The Audio-Technica ATH-TWX7 earphones are claimed to offer of up to 6.5 hours of battery life with the ANC feature enabled, along with an additional 20 hours with the charging case. Without the ANC feature, however, the earphones can run up to 7.5 hours on a single charge and are claimed to offer a total playback time of up to 24 hours. The case has a USB Type-C charging port and supports wireless charging as well.

Just the Audio-Technica ATH-TWX7 earphones, not the case, have an IPX4-rated build for splash resistance. Each earphone weighs 4.7g while the charging case weighs 47.5g.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.