OnePlus Nord Buds 3 were launched in India on Tuesday. The true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones are said to offer a total battery life of up to 43 hours on a single charge. They support up to 36dB active noise cancellation (ANC) and carry 12.4mm titanium dynamic drivers. They come with a design that's similar to the OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro, which were unveiled in July. Like the Pro variant, the OnePlus Nord Buds 3 earphones have an IP55 rating for dust and splash resistance and are compatible with the Hey Melody app.

OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Price in India

OnePlus Nord Buds 3 price in India is set at Rs. 2,299 and will be available for purchase in the country starting September 20 via the official website, OnePlus retail stores, Amazon, Flipkart, and offline partner stores. The earphones are offered in two colour options — Harmonic Gray and Melodic White.

OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Specifications, Features

The OnePlus Nord Buds 3 sport a traditional in-ear design with silicone ear tips. The rounded stems are thicker towards the bottom and the touch control sensors are placed towards the top. The TWS earphones are equipped with 12.4mm titanium dynamic drivers and dual microphones. They offer up to 36dB ANC and AI-backed call noise cancellation.

OnePlus Nord Buds 3 come with an IP55 rating for dust and splash resistance. They are compatible with the Hey Melody app which lets users manage noise cancellation levels and customise equalisation settings. Connectivity options include dual device support, Google Fast Pair, and Bluetooth 5.4 alongside support for AAC and SBC audio codecs.

The earbuds pack 58mAh batteries, while the charging case gets a 440mAh battery and a USB Type-C charging port. OnePlus claims that the Nord Buds 3 can offer up to 43 hours of total battery life with ANC disabled, including the case. With ANC enabled, you can expect up to 28 hours of usage. The earphones are claimed to last up to 12 hours with ANC and up to eight hours without ANC.

OnePlus Nord Buds 3 earphones measure 29.99 x 20.30 x 23.87mm in size and weigh 4.2g, while the charging case measures 66.60 x 51.24 x 24.83mm and weighs 46.2g.

