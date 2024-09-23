Technology News
English Edition
  Dyson OnTrac Headphones With 40mm Drivers, Up to 55 Hours of Battery Life Launched in India

Dyson OnTrac Headphones With 40mm Drivers, Up to 55 Hours of Battery Life Launched in India

Dyson OnTrac headphones are equipped with a head detection feature.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 23 September 2024 20:00 IST
Dyson OnTrac Headphones With 40mm Drivers, Up to 55 Hours of Battery Life Launched in India

Photo Credit: Dyson

Dyson OnTrac headphones come with customisable ear cushions and outer caps

Highlights
  • Dyson OnTrac headphones are compatible with the MyDyson App
  • These wireless headphones support up to 40dB ANC and touch controls
  • The Dyson OnTrac headphones comes with an aluminium build
Dyson OnTrac headphones were launched in India on Monday. They headphones were initially unveiled in select global markets in July this year. These headphones have an aluminium body with CNC ceramic or anodised aluminium caps. The ear cups as well as the cushions are customisable in different colour options. They come with support for up to 40dB active noise cancellation (ANC) and Bluetooth connectivity. The headphones are claimed to offer a battery life of up to 55 hours on a single charge.

Dyson OnTrac Price in India, Availability

Dyson OnTrac price in India is set at Rs. 44,900. It is available for purchase via the Dyson India website and Dyson demo stores across the country. The headphones are offered in four colourways — CNC Aluminium, CNC Black Nickel, Ceramic Cinnabar, and CNC Copper. Buyers can customise the ear cushions and outer caps, which are available in seven different shades.

Dyson OnTrac Specifications, Features

The Dyson OnTrac headphones are equipped with 40mm neodymium drivers that support sound between 6Hz and 21KHz. They support up to 40dB ANC as well, which can be turned on and off using the double-tap gesture on either ear cup. They are equipped with a head detection feature, which automatically pauses and resumes music when earcups are removed and placed back, respectively.

These headphones are compatible with the MyDyson App which allows users to choose among three custom EQ modes — Bass Boost, Neutral and Enhanced. The dual beam-forming inbuilt microphones are claimed to offer voice clarity. The Dyson OnTrac supports intuitive touch controls like play, pause, skip, fast forward, and rewind tracks or hold down for voice commands.

The Dyson OnTrac headphones are said to offer a battery life of up to 55 hours on a single charge. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.0 and USB Type-C. Customers can purchase a USB-A Travel adapter kit separately. With 10 minutes of quick charge, the headphones are claimed to offer up to 2.5 hours of playback, while 30 minutes of charge is said to offer up to 9.5 hours of usage.

Dyson OnTrac headphones come with an aluminium build, while the caps are made out of CNC ceramic or anodised aluminium. The ear cushions are made of microfibre material. The headphones weigh 451g. 

Dyson OnTrac Wireless Headphones

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Colour Black
Headphone Type Over-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity Wireless
Type Headphones
Further reading: Dyson OnTrac, Dyson OnTrac India launch, Dyson OnTrac price in India, Dyson OnTrac specifications, Dyson
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Vivo X200 Ultra Tipped to Get Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC, 200-Megapixel Periscope Camera
Dyson OnTrac Headphones With 40mm Drivers, Up to 55 Hours of Battery Life Launched in India
Comment
