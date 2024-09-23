Dyson OnTrac headphones were launched in India on Monday. They headphones were initially unveiled in select global markets in July this year. These headphones have an aluminium body with CNC ceramic or anodised aluminium caps. The ear cups as well as the cushions are customisable in different colour options. They come with support for up to 40dB active noise cancellation (ANC) and Bluetooth connectivity. The headphones are claimed to offer a battery life of up to 55 hours on a single charge.

Dyson OnTrac Price in India, Availability

Dyson OnTrac price in India is set at Rs. 44,900. It is available for purchase via the Dyson India website and Dyson demo stores across the country. The headphones are offered in four colourways — CNC Aluminium, CNC Black Nickel, Ceramic Cinnabar, and CNC Copper. Buyers can customise the ear cushions and outer caps, which are available in seven different shades.

Dyson OnTrac Specifications, Features

The Dyson OnTrac headphones are equipped with 40mm neodymium drivers that support sound between 6Hz and 21KHz. They support up to 40dB ANC as well, which can be turned on and off using the double-tap gesture on either ear cup. They are equipped with a head detection feature, which automatically pauses and resumes music when earcups are removed and placed back, respectively.

These headphones are compatible with the MyDyson App which allows users to choose among three custom EQ modes — Bass Boost, Neutral and Enhanced. The dual beam-forming inbuilt microphones are claimed to offer voice clarity. The Dyson OnTrac supports intuitive touch controls like play, pause, skip, fast forward, and rewind tracks or hold down for voice commands.

The Dyson OnTrac headphones are said to offer a battery life of up to 55 hours on a single charge. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.0 and USB Type-C. Customers can purchase a USB-A Travel adapter kit separately. With 10 minutes of quick charge, the headphones are claimed to offer up to 2.5 hours of playback, while 30 minutes of charge is said to offer up to 9.5 hours of usage.

Dyson OnTrac headphones come with an aluminium build, while the caps are made out of CNC ceramic or anodised aluminium. The ear cushions are made of microfibre material. The headphones weigh 451g.