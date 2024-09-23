Sony Bravia Theatre U neckband speaker was launched in India on Monday. The wearable speaker is backed by Dolby Atmos and supports 360-degree spatial audio. It is equipped with X-Balanced speaker unit and advanced noise isolation technologies. The lightweight design alongside the adjustable, cushioned material is said to ensure a relaxed fit around the neck and shoulders of the users. The Bravia Theatre U neckband speaker is claimed to offer a battery life of up to 12 hours.

Sony Bravia Theatre U Price in India, Availability

Sony Bravia Theatre U neckband speaker price in India is set at Rs. 24,990, according to an official press release. The neckband style speaker will be available for purchase in the country via Sony Center stores, Sony authorised dealers, e-commerce websites like Amazon and Flipkart as well as other major electronic stores.

Sony Bravia Theatre U Specifications, Features

The Sony Bravia Theatre U neckband style speaker offers Dolby Atmos and 360-degree spatial audio support. It is compatible with the Headphones Connect app as well as the 360 Spatial Sound Personaliser app. Two of the Bravia Theatre U speakers can be paired with a TV or other devices with the help of the Speaker Add feature.

Sony has equipped the Bravia Theatre U with an X-Balanced Speaker Unit and noise isolation technologies. The speaker also comes with Precise Voice Pickup Technology.

This wearable home entertainment unit supports multipoint connectivity that allows users to connect the speaker to multiple devices. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.2 and USB Type-C. There's also support for SBC, AAC, and LDAC audio codecs. The Sony Bravia Theatre U offers simultaneous TV playback, which allows for the TV sound to play alongside that of the speaker unit.

Sony Bravia Theatre U comes with an IPX4 rating for splash resistance. It is claimed to offer a battery life of up to 12 hours and fast charging support. It measures 235 x 48 x 178mm in size and weighs 268g.