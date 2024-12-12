Technology News
Blaupunkt BTW300 Moksha+ With Up to 50 Hours Total Playback Launched in India: Price, Features

Blaupunkt BTW300 Moksha+ support dual device connectivity.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 12 December 2024 19:21 IST
Blaupunkt BTW300 Moksha+ With Up to 50 Hours Total Playback Launched in India: Price, Features

Photo Credit: Blaupunkt

Blaupunkt BTW300 Moksha+ earphones are listed in a black option

Highlights
  • Blaupunkt BTW300 Moksha+ has a dedicated gaming mode
  • The earphones are claimed to be sweat resistant
  • The Blaupunkt BTW300 Moksha+ have a quad-mic unit
Blaupunkt BTW300 Moksha+ have been unveiled in India. These TWS earphones are claimed to offer a total battery life of up to 50 hours. These headsets are said to support true active noise cancellation (ANC) and carry AI-backed quad-mic units which allow users to enjoy clearer calls. They come with a dedicated gaming mode and are said to offer sweat resistance. The BTW300 Moksha+ support tap gestures and has an LED panel on the charging case that shows battery status.

Blaupunkt BTW300 Moksha+ Price in India

Blaupunkt BTW300 Moksha+ price in India is set at Rs. 1,999. The TWS earphones are available for purchase in the country via the Blaupunkt Audio India website in a black colourway.

Blaupunkt BTW300 Moksha+ Features

The Blaupunkt BTW300 Moksha+ sports a traditional in-ear design. The shape and the ear tip of the earphones are said to ensure that no environmental noises trickle in and interrupt the user's experience. They offer support for true ANC as well, which is said to help filter outdoor noises like traffic, crowds, heavy machinery use and more.

Blaunpunkt's BTW300 Moksha+ TWS earphones support the in-house CRISPR environmental noise cancellation (ENC) technology which is said to ensure clearer calls. The earphones have quad mics,  out of which two mics are claimed to be used to cancel ambient noise and two mics for clear voice transfer.

The earphones support a dedicated gaming mode with low latency to reduce audio-visual lag during gaming. The BTW300 Moksha+ support dual device connectivity and are said to be sweat-resistant. They support the Blink Pair feature as well, which is said to offer instant connectivity with nearby paired devices.

Blaupunkt BTW300 Moksha+ earphones, together with the charging case, are claimed to offer a total battery life of up to 50 hours. The LED display on the magnetic charging case shows the battery status constantly.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More

