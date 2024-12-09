Xiaomi Sound Outdoor Speaker was launched in India on Monday alongside the new Redmi Note 14 series and Redmi Buds 6. The speaker comes with a maximum rated output of 30W, dual large subwoofer radiators on both sides, stereo pairing support with TV or smartphone, and Bluetooth 5.4. Further, the Bluetooth speaker is rated IP67 against dust and water ingress. Notably, the Xiaomi Sound Outdoor Speaker is already available for purchase in global markets.

Xiaomi Sound Outdoor Speaker Price in India

Xiaomi Sound Outdoor Speaker is launched in India with an introductory price of Rs. 3,499. Its MRP is listed as Rs. 3,999. The Bluetooth speaker will be available for purchase on mi.com, Flipkart, and offline Xiaomi Retail stores starting December 13. It is offered in three colourways: black, blue, and red.

Xiaomi Sound Outdoor Speaker Specifications

Xiaomi says its Sound Outdoor Speaker offers dynamic audio with a maximum 30W output. It has dual subwoofer radiators for producing low-frequency sounds. The Bluetooth speaker comes with a Dynamic Equilibrium feature that is claimed to automatically equalise different frequency components. Further, its Smart Volume Balancing feature adjusts the music volume based on different elements. Another key feature of the Xiaomi Sound Outdoor Speaker is the Dynamic Woofer Extension. As the name suggests, its dual large subwoofers can extend beyond the confined space to deliver rich bass.

The speaker supports stereo pairing, which can be used to pair two Xiaomi Sound Outdoor Speaker units for a surround sound experience. Additionally, it also comes with SpeakerSync, enabling users to connect up to 100 speakers. The Bluetooth speaker supports hands-free calling via Bluetooth 5.4.

It packs a 2,600mAh lithium-ion battery which is claimed to deliver up to 12 hours of music playback on a single charge (at 50 percent volume). It measures 196.6 x 68 x 66mm in terms of dimensions and weighs 597g. The Xiaomi Sound Outdoor Speaker features IP67 water and dust ingress protection.