Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro launched in India on Monday alongside the Oppo Reno 10 5G series. The earbuds succeed the Oppo Enco Air 2 Pro earbuds that were launched in April 2022. The newly-introduced earphones have 49dB of active noise cancellation and offer up to 30 hours of battery life, considerably improved over the 24 hours that the preceding model provided. The earphones also have other significant improvements and are available for purchase in two colour options.

Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro price in India, availability

The Enco Air 3 Pro earbuds from Oppo are offered in green and white colour variants. They are priced in India at Rs. 4,999 and will go on sale starting July 11 via Flipkart and the official Oppo online or retail stores.

Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro specifications, features

Oppo's Enco Air 3 Pro true wireless earbuds feature 12.4mm dynamic drivers and offer a frequency range of 20Hz to 40kHz. They also come with an active noise cancellation (ANC) feature that allows users to experience distraction and environmental interruption-free music. These earbuds can offer up to 49dB of ANC.

The Bluetooth-supported Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro offer a connection range of up to 10m and support LDAC, AAC, and SBC Bluetooth codecs. The earbuds support the Bluetooth version 5.3 standard.

Each earbud carries a 43mAh battery and the charging case packs a 440mAh battery. The case features a USB Type-C charging port. The company claims that the charging case along with the earbuds requires a charging time of 120 minutes to charge fully. Meanwhile, charging only the earbuds take 90 minutes for a full charge, according to the company. The Enco Air 3 Pro provide a total playback time of up to 30 hours, including the charging case.

Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro earbuds come with an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance. Each earbud weighs 4.4 grams while the case with the buds weighs 47.3 grams.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

From the Nothing Phone 2 to the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, several new smartphones are expected to make their debut in July. We discuss all of the most exciting smartphones coming this month and more on the latest episode of Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.