Technology News
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro With Up to 30 Hours Total Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro With Up to 30 Hours Total Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro supports Bluetooth v5.3 connectivity.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 10 July 2023 12:53 IST
Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro With Up to 30 Hours Total Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro seen in a green colour option

Highlights
  • Oppo Enco Air 3 carries a 12.4mm dynamic driver
  • Each earbuds have a 43mAh battery unit
  • Oppo Enco Air 3 comes with an IP55 rating

Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro launched in India on Monday alongside the Oppo Reno 10 5G series. The earbuds succeed the Oppo Enco Air 2 Pro earbuds that were launched in April 2022. The newly-introduced earphones have 49dB of active noise cancellation and offer up to 30 hours of battery life, considerably improved over the 24 hours that the preceding model provided. The earphones also have other significant improvements and are available for purchase in two colour options.

Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro price in India, availability

The Enco Air 3 Pro earbuds from Oppo are offered in green and white colour variants. They are priced in India at Rs. 4,999 and will go on sale starting July 11 via Flipkart and the official Oppo online or retail stores.

Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro specifications, features

Oppo's Enco Air 3 Pro true wireless earbuds feature 12.4mm dynamic drivers and offer a frequency range of 20Hz to 40kHz. They also come with an active noise cancellation (ANC) feature that allows users to experience distraction and environmental interruption-free music. These earbuds can offer up to 49dB of ANC.

The Bluetooth-supported Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro offer a connection range of up to 10m and support LDAC, AAC, and SBC Bluetooth codecs. The earbuds support the Bluetooth version 5.3 standard.

Each earbud carries a 43mAh battery and the charging case packs a 440mAh battery. The case features a USB Type-C charging port. The company claims that the charging case along with the earbuds requires a charging time of 120 minutes to charge fully. Meanwhile, charging only the earbuds take 90 minutes for a full charge, according to the company. The Enco Air 3 Pro provide a total playback time of up to 30 hours, including the charging case.

Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro earbuds come with an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance. Each earbud weighs 4.4 grams while the case with the buds weighs 47.3 grams.

From the Nothing Phone 2 to the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, several new smartphones are expected to make their debut in July. We discuss all of the most exciting smartphones coming this month and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo Enco Air 3, Oppo Enco Air 3 price in India, Oppo Enco Air 3 India launch, Oppo Enco Air 3 specifications, Oppo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Crypto Market Watch: Bitcoin, Ether Tumble in Prices, Drag Most Altcoins Down With Them
Meta’s Threads Is Surging, but Mass Migration From Twitter Is Likely to Remain an Uphill Battle
Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro With Up to 30 Hours Total Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 10 5G Series India Price Leaked; Here's How Much They Might Cost
  2. Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro Earbuds Debut in India at This Price: Check Details
  3. Oppo Reno 10 5G Series Launched in India: Check Price, Specifications
  4. Samsung Galaxy M34 vs OnePlus Nord CE 3: Price, Specifications Compared
  5. Instagram's Threads App Races Past 100 Million User Mark in Under a Week
  6. Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G First Impressions: Enough to Pack a Punch?
  7. Samsung Galaxy M34 5G First Impressions: Big Promises
  8. We Might Not See Google's First Fully Custom Pixel Chip Until 2025
  9. iPhone 15 Pro Could Debut in This Colour Variant
  10. Here’s When Vivo V27 4G Could Launch in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Sony WF-C700N TWS Earphones With Active Noise Cancellation, Multipoint Support Launched in India
  2. Crypto Scammers Are Migrating From Twitter to Threads, Community Members Sound Alerts
  3. Google Currently Testing New GBoard Feature That Can Recover Deleted Text: Report
  4. WhatsApp Lets Beta Testers Log on to WhatsApp Web Using Phone Number, Developing New Chat Filters Feature
  5. Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro With Up to 30 Hours Total Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. Threads App Gains 100 Million Users in Under a Week, Elon Musk's Twitter Reportedly Sees Traffic Drop
  7. Crypto Market Watch: Bitcoin, Ether Tumble in Prices, Drag Most Altcoins Down With Them
  8. Oppo Reno 10 5G Series With Triple Rear Cameras, 100W Fast Charging Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. Realme GT Neo 6 Series Tipped to Get Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC With Periscope Lens Zoom Feauture
  10. Australian Watchdog Asks for Stakeholders’ Views on Data Brokers Like Oracle in Attempt to Regulate Sector
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.