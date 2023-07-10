Technology News
Sony WF-C700N TWS Earphones With Active Noise Cancellation, Multipoint Support Launched in India

The Sony WF-C700N TWS earphone are available in Black, Lavender, Sage Green, and White colourways.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 10 July 2023 14:53 IST
Sony WF-C700N TWS Earphones With Active Noise Cancellation, Multipoint Support Launched in India

Sony WF-C700N TWS earbuds in Sage Green (left) and Lavender colour options

Highlights
  • Sony WF-C700N TWS headset features support for active noise cancellation
  • The TWS earphones offer up to 7.5 hours of battery life
  • The Sony WF-C700N TWS earphones support SBC and AAC Bluetooth codecs

Sony WF-C700N truly wireless stereo (TWS) earphones have been launched by the company in India. The new TWS headset is equipped with support for active noise cancellation (ANC) and ambient sound modes, which can be toggled using the on-device controls. It is also claimed to offer improved audio quality during phone calls, with a new wind noise reduction structure. The earphones are claimed to offer up to 15 hours of battery life with the included case. The Sony WF-C700N has an IPX4 rating for water and sweat resistance, according to the company.

Sony WF-C700N price in India, availability

Sony WF-C700N price in India is set at Rs. 8,990, and the TWS earphones will go on sale in the country on July 15 via Sony's retail stores, the ShopatSC website, and major e-commerce websites. The headset will be available in Black, Lavender, Sage Green, and White colour options.

Sony WF-C700N specifications

Equipped with a 5mm driver unit, the Sony WF-C700N TWS headset supports both ANC and ambient noise modes. It is 360 Reality Audio certified and supports Sony's 360 Spatial Sound Personaliser app.  You can also chat with your earphones on using the Focus on Chat feature. It also offers support for improving audio quality from compressed tracks using Sony's Digital Sound Enhancement Engine (DSEE). 

Like several other TWS earphones equipped with microphones, the Sony WF-C700N TWS headset allows users to answer calls from a connected smartphone. Both earpieces feature a mesh structure that is claimed to minimise wind noise. Meanwhile, the Sony WF-C700N also supports multipoint connectivity, allowing it to connect to two devices concurrently, according to Sony.

With Bluetooth 5.2 support, the Sony WF-C700N headset offers a low-latency mode for viewing videos, as well as a fast-pairing mode for Android phones and Swift-Pair support for Windows 11 and Windows 10 computers. It supports the SBC and AAC Bluetooth codecs for media playback. You can also use either earpiece while the other is in the charging case, according to Sony.

The newly launched Sony WF-C700N TWS earphones offer up to 7.5 hours (10 hours with ANC disabled) of battery life with another 7.5 hours available via the charging case (one additional charge). Sony says that a 10-minute charge will offer an hour of playback. With an IPX4 rating, the earbuds are sweat and splash resistant. The company also states that the Sony WF-C700N TWS headset supports voice controls using Google Assistant or Siri, on a connected Android or iPhone respectively.

What are the best wireless and wired earphones you can buy in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
David Delima
David Delima
David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works.
Google Currently Testing New GBoard Feature That Can Recover Deleted Text: Report
Crypto Scammers Are Migrating From Twitter to Threads, Community Members Sound Alerts
Sony WF-C700N TWS Earphones With Active Noise Cancellation, Multipoint Support Launched in India
