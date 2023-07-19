Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix 2023: Timings in India, How to Watch

Formula 1 returns for the Hungarian Grand Prix, the 11th round of the 2023 F1 Championship, after a gap of two weeks from the British Grand Prix. The race weekend for F1 starts on Friday, July 21, and goes on till Sunday, July 23. This is a standard race weekend for F1 with no sprint race on the schedule, and race sessions including three practice sessions, qualifying, and the main race that will take place on Sunday evening.

Max Verstappen continues his dominant streak to extend his lead in the championship standings, while his Red Bull Racing teammate Sergio Perez is holding on to second place for the time being. Notably, Lando Norris came in second to secure his first podium finish of the 2023 season at the previous round at Silverstone while his teammate Oscar Piastri finished fourth, suggesting that a resurgent McLaren could be a real contender for podium places during the rest of the season.

There are support series races for F2, F3, and Porsche Supercup taking place during the Hungarian Grand Prix weekend. Indian F2 drivers Jehan Daruvala and Kush Maini have not been able to maintain their early form, dropping down the standings in the last few races. Maini, in his rookie F2 season, has had a spate of bad luck in the races, despite strong performances in qualifying.

Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix 2023: How to watch in India

F1 fans in India will need to have the F1 TV app, along with the F1 TV Pro subscription, to watch the Hungarian Grand Prix 2023 in India, along with support series races for F2, F3, and Porsche Supercup.

All race sessions across the weekend can be watched on the app across all supported devices, including smartphones, tablets, laptops, and smart TVs. You can also use multiple devices simultaneously to enable different viewing angles and statistics, which can be viewed along with the F1 TV feed and commentary, as well as the global broadcast feed from Sky Sports.

Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix 2023: Timings in India

Practice 1: Friday July 21, 5:00pm (IST)

Practice 2: Friday July 21, 8:30pm (IST)

Practice 3: Saturday July 22, 4:00pm (IST)

Qualifying: Saturday July 22, 7:30pm (IST)

Race: Sunday July 23, 6:30pm (IST)

Formula 2 Hungarian Grand Prix 2023: Timings in India

Practice: Friday July 21, 2:35pm (IST)

Qualifying: Friday July 21, 7:30pm (IST)

Sprint race: Saturday July 22, 5:45pm (IST)

Feature race: Sunday July 23, 1:35pm (IST)

Formula 3 Hungarian Grand Prix 2023: Timings in India

Practice: Friday July 21, 1:25pm (IST)

Qualifying: Friday July 21, 6:35pm (IST)

Sprint race: Saturday July 22, 1:20pm (IST)

Feature race: Sunday July 23, 11:55am (IST)

Porsche Supercup Hungarian Grand Prix 2023: Timings in India

Practice: Friday July 21, 10:05pm (IST)

Qualifying: Saturday July 22, 2:50pm (IST)

Race: Sunday July 23, 3:30pm (IST)

Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix 2023: What to expect

Max Verstappen and Red Bull Racing winning the 2023 championship is looking more and more likely with each passing race and the continued show of dominance. While many might argue that this is boring for the sport, it's hard to take away from the show of skill; Verstappen may have the fastest car, but is also a capable driver who makes few mistakes, while Red Bull Racing itself handles matters of reliability and strategy arguably better than the competition.

Looking past the championship leader, the race behind is quite interesting, particularly with McLaren showing strong signs of resurgence on the back of the team's first podium finish of 2023. Lando Norris put on an impressive show to bring his McLaren in for a second-place finish at the British Grand Prix, while his teammate Oscar Piastri finished fourth. Although McLaren is currently at fifth place in the Constructors championship, the team could challenge Mercedes, Aston Martin, and Ferrari for the higher and more lucrative championship spots.

Lewis Hamilton finished third at Silverstone, while Aston Martin and Ferrari struggled to get past the mid-field. While Red Bull Racing's Sergio Perez has managed to hold on to his second spot in the standings for now, his results will be worrying both him and Red Bull Racing. Additionally, fan favourite and the original star of Netflix's Drive to Survive series Daniel Ricciardo makes his return to F1 at the Hungarian Grand Prix, driving for Scuderia Alpha Tauri, having replaced rookie driver Nyck de Vries for the seat, for the rest of the 2023 season.

