Box Box Club Makes F1 Info Smartphone-Friendly With Vibrant Widgets, Beautiful Graphics

Box Box Club is a made-in-India, community-driven app, built by F1 fans.

Written by Ali Pardiwala, Edited by Roydon Cerejo | Updated: 29 May 2023 16:27 IST
Box Box Club Makes F1 Info Smartphone-Friendly With Vibrant Widgets, Beautiful Graphics

Although free to install, a subscription will unlock more features in the Box Box Club app

Highlights
  • Box Box Club focuses on F1, and is developed in India
  • The app makes access to F1 information easier on mobile devices
  • India’s app developer community now supports over one million jobs

Formula 1 has long enjoyed a fan following in India, including myself who is a fan of the elite motorsport championship since the days of Damon Hill and Jacques Villeneuve competing for the 1996 championship. Things were naturally a bit less organised and more niche before streaming got popular and the massive influx of new fans after the success of Netflix's Drive to Survive show. However, the modern smartphone and streaming era has worked well with the premier motorsport championship in recent times.

Apps have expectedly had a big role to play in this modern approach, including the F1 TV app, which is the only official way to watch Formula 1 and support series races in India. Beyond this, there aren't too many apps outside of F1's official set, but one in particular stands out for a number of reasons. Box Box Club is a made-in-India app, developed by F1 enthusiasts in collaboration with the Apple App Accelerator program based in Bengaluru.

box box club app shots main Box Box Club

Built by F1 fans

As mentioned, F1 has a niche but loyal following in India, including Ranjit Ramanan and Kamal Lakshmanan, the founders of Box Box Club. “Our recognition of motorsport's immense passion and global appeal drove the decision to build Box Box,” said the founders. Indeed, the entire developer team of the app is Indian, although it's worth noting that India stands at around 15th place among all countries when it comes to downloads of the app.

“Our vision was to develop an app offering real-time updates, a Lock screen and Home screen widgets, exclusive content, customisable features, and a thriving community to enhance the overall motorsport experience,” say the founders, and this is where the app stands out as compared to more traditional sources of the same info, such as the official F1 apps or various websites.

While you can simply open the app and get access to details such as race schedules, championship standings, and stats from recent races, the real selling point of Box Box Club is its collection of widgets, which I had a chance to use on iOS. “When Apple announced the Lock Screen widgets and Live Activity for iOS 16, we got to work on the very next day of WWDC 2022 and created our mockups of Live Race Tracking and Lock Screen widgets for F1. We studied the documentation and launched both features on day 1 of their launch,” said Ramanan and Lakshmanan.

It's something that has given the app quite the boost, and has naturally made things a lot easier for fans. You no longer need to go into the app to access race countdowns or schedules in your local time zone; all of this is nicely presented through home screen widgets on iOS. “That (the timely launch of the new widget features) gave us quite a boost in the F1 fandom and also got us noticed by a few of the top F1 teams. They shared our Lock Screen widgets in their official social media channels,” said the founders.

Premium features for the whole experience

While some features — including widgets, watch faces, statistics, and community updates — are available for free, the paid experience opens up some of the premium and nicer features that might appeal to F1 ‘superfans'. This includes detailed results and data about upcoming races, the ability to add multiple driver and constructor widgets, and live tracking of races with details on positions, laps, and more. There are two paid plans, Pro for Rs. 499 per year and Select for Rs. 999 per year.

“The response to premium features has been positive, with users appreciating the added value they bring to their motorsport experience. Premium features often include advanced analytics, additional content, ad-free browsing, and personalised alerts,” said Ramanan and Lakshmanan about the differences between the free and paid experience on the app.

App development in India, and working with Apple

India is home to many app developers, thanks to its vast pool of qualified professionals and ever increasing user base, but this doesn't make things any simpler. “The Indian market is not easy to crack. Due to the diverse population, not all apps can capture the market,” said the founders. Another challenge was find someone with the right skills while also being interested in the admittedly niche F1 championship. “We at BoxBox faced the enormous challenge of finding an Android developer who is also a fan of Formula 1 racing,” said Ramanan and Lakshmanan.

Box Box Club is available on both iOS and Android, but the developers work closely with Apple's App Accelerator program, which is based in Bengaluru. “Our 2022 version of the app was very different from what is currently on the App Store. And a massive part of the change was driven in the right direction, thanks to the support from the App Accelerator team from Apple. They often sat with us, reviewing our designs and app structure,” said the founders.

Apple is opening its first stores in India, one in Mumbai and the other in Delhi. What does this mean for Apple customers in India? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Apple, App Store, Box Box Club, Motorsport, F1, Formula 1, Apps, App, Apple App Accelerator, iOS, Android, App Developer, WWDC 2023
Ali Pardiwala
Ali Pardiwala
Ali Pardiwala writes about entertainment, and audio and video gadgets for Gadgets 360 out of Mumbai, and has covered the industry for over a decade now. Ali has regularly written about televisions, home entertainment, and mobile gaming as well. He is a firm believer in 4K and HDR on televisions, and believes that true wireless earphones are the future of the personal audio industry. Ali is available on Twitter as @AliusPardius and on email at alip@ndtv.com, so do send in your ...More
Binance to Launch Japan-Centric Crypto Exchange Soon, Vouches Regulatory Compliance

