Formula 1 British Grand Prix 2023: Timings in India, How to Watch

Formula 1 returns for the British Grand Prix, the 10th round of the 2023 F1 Championship, after a short gap of just a week from the Austrian Grand Prix. The race weekend for F1 starts on Friday, July 7, and goes on till Sunday, July 9. This is a standard race weekend for F1 with no sprint race on the schedule, and race sessions including a weekend warm up, three practice sessions, qualifying, and the main race.

Max Verstappen extended his lead in the championship standings with his fifth consecutive victory in Austria. Charles Leclerc of Ferrari finished second after qualifying second, while Verstappen's teammate Sergio Perez made up 12 places to finish third, after performing poorly in the main qualifying session. Verstappen also won the sprint race in Austria, with Perez coming second.

There are support series races for F2, F3, and Porsche Supercup taking place during the British Grand Prix weekend, so expect a busy weekend of racing at Silverstone. Indian F2 drivers Jehan Daruvala and Kush Maini have dropped down the order in the F2 standings after underperforming at two consecutive race weekends, with Maini failing to capitalise on a good grid spot and Daruvala only coming 10th in the feature race. Both will hope to perform better at Silverstone.

Formula 1 British Grand Prix 2023: How to watch in India

F1 fans in India will need to have the F1 TV app, along with the F1 TV Pro subscription, to watch the British Grand Prix 2023 in India, along with support series races for F2, F3, and Porsche Supercup.

All race sessions across the weekend can be watched on the app across all supported devices, including smartphones, tablets, laptops, and smart TVs. You can also use multiple devices simultaneously to enable different viewing angles and statistics, which can be viewed along with the F1 TV and global broadcast feeds.

Formula 1 British Grand Prix 2023: Timings in India

Weekend warm up: Thursday July 6, 10:00pm (IST)

Practice 1: Friday July 7, 5:00pm (IST)

Practice 2: Friday July 7, 8:30pm (IST)

Practice 3: Saturday July 8, 4:00pm (IST)

Qualifying: Saturday July 8, 7:30pm (IST)

Race: Sunday July 9, 7:30pm (IST)

Formula 2 British Grand Prix 2023: Timings in India

Practice: Friday July 7, 2:35pm (IST)

Qualifying: Friday July 7, 7:35pm (IST)

Sprint race: Saturday July 8, 5:45pm (IST)

Feature race: Sunday July 9, 2:25pm (IST)

Formula 3 British Grand Prix 2023: Timings in India

Practice: Friday July 7, 1:15pm (IST)

Qualifying: Friday July 7, 6:40pm (IST)

Sprint race: Saturday July 8, 1:50pm (IST)

Feature race: Sunday July 9, 12:50pm (IST)

Porsche Supercup British Grand Prix 2023: Timings in India

Practice: Friday July 7, 10:10pm (IST)

Qualifying: Saturday July 8, 9:15pm (IST)

Race: Sunday July 9, 4:25pm (IST)

Formula 1 British Grand Prix 2023: What to expect

With Max Verstappen's run of consecutive wins now extending to five, along with the continued dominance that both the two-time world champion and the Red Bull Racing car are displaying, it's looking like the championship will likely go his way. The Dutch driver has a huge lead of 81 points over second-placed Perez in the standings, despite the fact that we're not even halfway through the 2023 season.

As it appears, the more exciting racing is happening behind Verstappen, with the remaining podium places up for grabs and closer margins in the standings among the rest of the grid. Perez has extended his hold on second place following strong performances in Austria, despite qualifying only 15th. The Austrian Grand Prix itself saw a lot of drama with many drivers facing penalties for exceeding track limits. This is unlikely to be a major factor at Silverstone though.

The traditional home of the British Grand Prix, the Silverstone circuit is widely considered among the best purpose-built racing circuits in the world, thanks to fast corners and plenty of overtaking opportunities. It's also the home race of three Formula 1 teams - McLaren, Williams, and Aston Martin - as well as the three drivers on the current grid (Lewis Hamilton, George Russell, and Lando Norris) who race under the British flag.

