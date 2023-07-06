Technology News
Formula 1 Race Calendar for 2024 Season Announced, Increased Focus on Regionalisation

The 2024 season kicks off in Bahrain in the first week of March 2024.

Written by Ali Pardiwala, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 6 July 2023 14:12 IST


Photo Credit: Formula1.com

There are 24 races scheduled for 2024, running from March to December

Highlights
  • F1 will have 24 races, with the season ending in Abu Dhabi in December
  • The US will once again host three races during the year
  • China returns to the calendar for the first time since 2019

Formula 1 has announced its race calendar for the 2024 season, with 24 races scheduled to take place between March and December. The F1 season kicks off in Bahrain in the first week of March, and ends in Abu Dhabi in December, similar to how the schedule has been set for the 2023 season. The season sees the return of the Chinese Grand Prix to the calendar for the first time since 2019, but there are no new circuits being added for 2024 as compared to recent years.

However, there are some changes to the calendar, including more races taking place on Saturday instead of the traditional weekend schedules where the main race takes place on Sunday. The opening two races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia will take place from Thursday to Saturday instead of Friday to Sunday, with F1 stating that the decision has been made in order to accommodate the schedules around the month of Ramadan in those countries. Additionally, the Las Vegas Grand Prix will also take place on Saturday.

Formula 1 race calendar for 2024 season

February 29 to March 2: Bahrain Grand Prix (Bahrain International Circuit, Bahrain)

March 7 to 9: Saudi Arabian Grand Prix (Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah)

March 22 to 24: Australian Grand Prix (Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne)

April 5 to 7: Japanese Grand Prix (Suzuka Circuit, Suzuka)

April 19 to 21: Chinese Grand Prix (Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai)

May 3 to 5: Miami Grand Prix (Miami International Autodrome, Miami)

May 17 to 19: Emilia Romagna Grand Prix (Imola Circuit, Imola)

May 24 to 26: Monaco Grand Prix (Circuit de Monaco, Monaco)

June 7 to 9: Canadian Grand Prix (Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal)

June 21 to 23: Spanish Grand Prix (Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona)

June 28 to 30: Austrian Grand Prix (Red Bull Ring, Spielberg)

July 5 to 7: British Grand Prix (Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone)

July 19 to 21: Hungarian Grand Prix (Hungaroring, Mogyorod)

July 26 to 28: Belgian Grand Prix (Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot)

August 23 to 25: Dutch Grand Prix (Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort)

August 30 to September 1: Italian Grand Prix (Monza Circuit, Monza)

September 13 to 15: Azerbaijan Grand Prix (Baku City Circuit, Baku)

September 20 to 22: Singapore Grand Prix (Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore)

October 18 to 20: United States Grand Prix (Circuit of the Americas, Austin)

October 25 to 27: Mexican Grand Prix (Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City)

November 1 to 3: Sao Paulo Grand Prix (Interlagos Circuit, Sao Paulo)

November 21 to 23: Las Vegas Grand Prix (Las Vegas Strip Circuit, Las Vegas)

November 29 to December 1: Qatar Grand Prix (Lusail International Circuit, Lusail)

December 6 to 8: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi)

Regionalisation of races to ease logistical burden on F1 teams

For 2024, there is an increased focus on regionalisation of the calendar, with a view to ease the logistical burden that Formula 1 teams face currently. Many races have been rescheduled from their typical calendar slots in order to be located closer to other races within the same geographic regions. This will make the complicated task of movement of equipment and personnel a bit easier, and also lines up with F1's stated goals of making the sport more sustainable in terms of carbon emissions.

Some of these changes include the shifting on the Japanese Grand Prix to April, in order to line up with races in Australia and China, as well as shifting the Azerbaijan Grand Prix to September, close to the Singapore Grand Prix. The Qatar Grand Prix is now the second last race on the calendar, taking place one week before the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

There are still some awkward outliers, such as the Miami Grand Prix taking place between the Asia and Europe legs, and Canada jumping in between Monaco and Spain (both in Western Europe), but these races have been buffered by gaps of at least two weeks. Notably, the 2024 season will have the most number of races in any F1 season ever, with the 24 scheduled races taking place in 21 countries.

What are the most exciting titles that gamers can look forward to in 2023? We discuss some of our favourites on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: F1, Formula 1, 2024, Formula 1 2024, F1 2024, Race Calendar, F1 TV, F1 TV Pro

