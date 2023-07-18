Technology News
Facebook Gets New Video Tab; Brings Improvements to Video Editing, Uploads, More

Meta is introducing Reels editing tools to the Facebook app.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 18 July 2023 17:29 IST
Photo Credit: Meta

Photo Credit: Meta

Users can comment on Instagram Reels they watch on Facebook through video discovery

Highlights
  • Facebook will allow users to comment on Instagram Reels through its app
  • Meta is replacing the Watch section with a Video section
  • Users will now be able to upload HDR quality videos from their phones

Meta announced a host of upgrades for video features on Facebook, including refined editing tools, the ability to upload videos in HDR, and a replaced the older Watch tab with a Video tab. The new editing tools will allow users to add music, filters, and other effects to their videos. They will also be able to trim and cut their videos and add titles and captions. The ability to upload videos in HDR will allow users to share videos with more vibrant colours and contrast.

The new Video tab will make it easier for users to find and watch videos on Facebook. The company replaced the older Watch tab with this one and said that it will appear soon on the shortcut bar. Meta calls it “the one-stop shop for everything video on Facebook, including Reels, long-form videos, and Live content.” According to Meta, the "Video" option will be at the top of the Android app and at the bottom of the iOS version.

Users will have the option to browse vertically through a "personalised feed" of videos with a separate Reels section. The company added that it is bringing the Reels editing tools to the Facebook feed, which means users will be able to directly add audio, text, and music to their videos when uploading from the app. Meta is also adding new editing options, such as the ability to change the speed of a clip, reverse it, or replace it. Facebook is trying to make it easier to pick the proper audio track, remove noise, and record a voiceover over a video for audio.

Facebook is also receiving the ability to upload HDR videos from a user's phone, with Meta saying that it is the first of their endeavours to bring "true HDR video support" to all applications under the Meta banner. It is also reinforcing the links between its applications by allowing users to view and leave or reply to comments on Instagram Reels while accessing them on Facebook.

Meta has been diligently trying in recent months to make Reels a more popular video format on Facebook and Instagram. In March, Facebook increased the clip length limit for Reels from 60 seconds to 90 seconds.

Will the Nothing Phone 2 serve as the successor to the Phone 1, or will the two co-exist? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Facebook, Meta, Facebook Update, Instagram, Instagram Reels, Mark Zuckerberg
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Barbie Isn’t Exactly a Kids’ Movie, Despite the Brand Being Primarily Targeted Towards Kids

