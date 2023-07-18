Meta announced a host of upgrades for video features on Facebook, including refined editing tools, the ability to upload videos in HDR, and a replaced the older Watch tab with a Video tab. The new editing tools will allow users to add music, filters, and other effects to their videos. They will also be able to trim and cut their videos and add titles and captions. The ability to upload videos in HDR will allow users to share videos with more vibrant colours and contrast.

The new Video tab will make it easier for users to find and watch videos on Facebook. The company replaced the older Watch tab with this one and said that it will appear soon on the shortcut bar. Meta calls it “the one-stop shop for everything video on Facebook, including Reels, long-form videos, and Live content.” According to Meta, the "Video" option will be at the top of the Android app and at the bottom of the iOS version.

Users will have the option to browse vertically through a "personalised feed" of videos with a separate Reels section. The company added that it is bringing the Reels editing tools to the Facebook feed, which means users will be able to directly add audio, text, and music to their videos when uploading from the app. Meta is also adding new editing options, such as the ability to change the speed of a clip, reverse it, or replace it. Facebook is trying to make it easier to pick the proper audio track, remove noise, and record a voiceover over a video for audio.

Facebook is also receiving the ability to upload HDR videos from a user's phone, with Meta saying that it is the first of their endeavours to bring "true HDR video support" to all applications under the Meta banner. It is also reinforcing the links between its applications by allowing users to view and leave or reply to comments on Instagram Reels while accessing them on Facebook.

Meta has been diligently trying in recent months to make Reels a more popular video format on Facebook and Instagram. In March, Facebook increased the clip length limit for Reels from 60 seconds to 90 seconds.

