Electronic Arts has revealed more details about its upcoming Formula 1 racing sim, EA Sports F1 24, with a new trailer. F1 24, first announced in February, will arrive earlier than previous games in the series on May 31 across PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X. EA detailed the features coming to the game and confirmed that players will be able to compete as a driver of their choice from the 2024 F1 season in the Career mode for the first time.

F1 24 brings a new Dynamic Handling system that promises a more realistic driving feel of an F1 car. There are upgrades all around, with new suspension kinematics, tyre models, advanced aerodynamic simulation, and new engine and car setup options. “All driving aspects are improved with cornering, rolling resistance, brake pressure, ambient track temperature, and variable conditions enabling drivers to receive immediate feedback to maximise their on-track performance,” EA said.

EA's upcoming racing sim is focussing on authenticity, with improvements to existing circuits to bring them closer to real-world counterparts. Off the track, F1 24 will also feature a new broadcast presentation package, cutscenes and actual driver audio samples from F1 broadcasts for a more immersive experience.

The Career mode has also been overhauled, EA said. In addition to racing as a player-created custom driver, players can also race as real-life F1 drivers from the 2024 season, or even as iconic past F1 drivers. The Career mode will also include new features like race-day tasks and Contract Targets that help players build a reputation, long-term goals, two-player Career and more.

“Our biggest Career innovation since 2016 delivers more of what our players want with greater variety away from the track,” Lee Mather, Senior Creative Director at Codemasters, said. “Alongside new handling and Career innovations, updated circuits, new audio, and a refreshed broadcast presentation give players the feeling of being closer to the grid.” he added.

EA Sports F1 24 will be available in a Standard Edition and a digital-only Champions Edition, which grants access to a selection of liveries, two Icons — James Hunt and Juan Pablo Montoya — in Career mode, in-game currency, F1 World Bumper Pack, VIP Podium Pass and three days of early access, starting May 28. F1 24 releases on May 31, with pre-orders for the game live on all platforms.

