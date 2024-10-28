Tata released India's first mass-market all electric SUV-coupe, the Tata Curvv at a starting price of Rs 17.49 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, pan India). There are three versions of it: Empowered Plus, Accomplished, and Creative. It is an electric vehicle which has the driving range from 502 to 583 km. The transmission provided in the car is that of Automatic nature with the provided battery capacity running anywhere between 45 to 55 kWh. The seating capacity of Tata Curvv is 5 seater, making it a great car for a family.

Tata Curvv EV Price in India and Features Explained

Tata Curvv EV price ranges between Rs 17.49 Lakh- Rs 21.99 lakh, depending on the variant selected. Curvv EV Creative 45 which has a battery capacity of 45 kWh is the cheaper of the other variants and comes at a price of Rs 17.49 Lakh. It is electric and automatic and offers 502 km of the driving range.

Curvv EV Accomplished 45 has a battery capacity of 45 kWh and comes at a price of Rs 18.49 lakh. It is Electric, automatic and has a driving range of 502 km.

Curvv EV Accomplished 55 has a battery capacity of 55 kWh and is Electric and automatic. It has a driving range of 585 km. The price of this variant is Rs 19.25 lakh.

Curvv EV Accomplished plus S 55 has a battery capacity of 55 kWh and comes at a price of Rs 19.99 lakh. It is Electric, automatic and has a driving range of 585 km.

Curvv EV Empowered Plus 55 which has a battery capacity of 55 kWh is the cheaper of the other variants and comes at a price of Rs 21.25 Lakh. It is electric and automatic. 585 km is the driving range of this variant.

Curvv EV Empowered plus A 55 has a battery capacity of 55 kWh and is Electric and automatic. It has a driving range of 585 km. The price of this variant is Rs 21.99 lakh.