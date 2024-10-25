Technology News
Mahindra XUV 3XO EV Spotted with Upgrades, What You Need to Know

The Mahindra XUV 3XO spotted on the roads. It is expected to sport some changes over the standard Mahindra XUV 3XO.

Mahindra XUV 3XO EV Spotted with Upgrades, What You Need to Know

Mahindra XUV 3SO EV is expected to launch early next year.

Highlights
  • Mahindra XUV 3XO EV spied on the road
  • The car is expected to get some changes over the standard model
  • Expected to launch next year.
It looks like Mahindra is testing is its new EV, Mahindra XUV 3XO. This testing comes after the Mahindra XUV 3XO was launched earlier this year as the facelift version of the Mahindra XUV 300. Whilst the model spotted on the road was covered partially, it was visible that the EV version has a design could be similar to its Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) model. However, the EV version might distinguish itself with some designs components similar to the EV range of the car maker. These may include blanked-grille and copper colour badging. In some pictures, a copper-coloured roof was also spied.

Mahindra XUV 3XO EV Interiors

The spied shots, as revealed by Team BHP, of the car also give us what the interiors of the car may look like, which strongly suggests that the inside of the car is similar to that of its ICE counterpart. Thus, it can be expected that the EV version's interiors will have a striking resemblance to that of the ICE version. A 10.25-inch digital driver's display, dual zone auto AC and a 10.25-inch digital driver's display are some of the specifications which can be evaluated from the spied shots.

20241019 161202 Mahindra 3XO

Expected Powertrain Option

The Mahindra XUV 3XO EV can be expected to sport the same battery pack and electric motor as that of Mahindra XUV 3XO ICE version (two battery choices 34.5 kWh and 39.5 kWh). What can be seen as the most striking feature is the front fender's alloy wheel design and charging port, which strongly resembles to that of the ICE variant. A connected LED light arrangement was also visible at the back. However, the remaining design components are analogous to those of the ICE counterpart.

Launch and Price

As per the reports, Mahindra XUV 3SO EV is expected to launch early next year. The Mahindra XUV 3XO EV is expected to be priced between the range of Rs.15.00 lakh- Rs.18 Lakh, depending on the model

 

