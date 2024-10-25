Pure EV Offers Up to Rs 20,000 Discounts on Eco Dryft and eTrystX Models

A Diwali offer has been introduced by the Indian electric two-wheeler manufacturer, Pure EV. A festive discount has been introduced on its ecoDryft and eTryst motorcycles until November 10.

The customers can get a discount of flat Rs. 20,000, making the starting price now at Rs. 99,999 on both the models. Founded in 2015, the Pure Evs Electronic Vehicle provides a state of the art features like cloud alerts, intelligent battery management, hill-start assist, coasting regeneration and park assist. Both the motocycles are built on EV's predictive AI X-Platform. The purpose of these components is to give contemporary commuters a convenient and beneficial riding experience.

EcoDryft and eTryst Details

Whilst the eTryst is meant for individuals looking for a more powerful ride with a range of up to 171 kilometers, the ecoDryft is made for daily commuting and provides a compromise between comfort and efficiency.

This limited time Diwali offer is a component of Pure EV's effort to increase its share in the Indian market by increasing the Indian Consumer's access to electric mobility. They are trying to reduce the dependency of the Indian consumers on the conventional motorcycles with internal combustion engines.

India needs more electronic vehicles on the roads due to the rampant pollution which seems to keep on increasing. No tailpipe emissions and reduced noise pollution, lower maintenance costs are few of the reasons why the switch to Electronic Vehicles is beneficial.

The Founder and Managing Director of Pure EV, Nishant Dongari, states that it is of utmost importance that electric mobility is made more accessible. He also mentions that the holiday discounts are meant to encourage environmentally friendly modes of transportation.

Electronic two-wheelers are great choice for consumers who are searching for more environmentally friendly options and Pure EV's offer during this Diwali season is something which should not be missed.