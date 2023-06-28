Technology News

Insta360 Go 3 With Action Pod, Up to 2.7K Video Recording Launched: Details

Insta360 Go 3 is available in 32GB, 64GB, and 128GB storage configurations.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 28 June 2023 17:42 IST
Insta360 Go 3 offers up to 45 minutes of battery backup

Highlights
  • Insta360 Go 3 comes with support for magnetic accessories
  • The Action Pod is also used to charge the camera
  • Pricing for the Insta360 Go 3 starts at $379 (roughly Rs. 31,100)

Insta360 Go 3 was launched on Tuesday as the company's latest action camera. The device has a magnetic body that comes with support for a new Action Pod that features a flip touchscreen and can display a preview while also increasing the battery life of the camera. It supports video recording at up to 2.7K resolution with new loop recording, pre-recording, and timed capture modes. The Insta360 Go 3 is available in three storage options and offers up to 45 minutes of battery life without the Action Pod.

Insta360 Go 3 price, availability

Insta360 Go 3 pricing starts at $379 (roughly Rs. 31,100) for the base 32GB storage model, while the 64GB and 128GB models are priced at $399 (roughly Rs. 32,700) and $429 (roughly Rs. 35,200), respectively. It will be available for purchase via the Insta360 website. Details of pricing and availability of the Insta360 Go 3 in India are yet to be announced by the company.

Insta360 Go 3 specifications, features

Launched as the successor to the Insta360 Go 2 that was unveiled in 2021, the new Insta360 Go 3 is equipped with a similar pill shaped design as the previous model. However, the latest model has an upgraded resolution of 2.7K (up from 2K) at 24fps. It also supports recording at 2K and full-HD resolution at up to 50fps. Photo modes include HDR Photo, Interval, Photo, and Starlapse, while video modes include FreeFrame Video, Video, Timelapse, Slow, and TimeShift.

The camera supports capturing images at 2,560x1,440 pixels resolution and has an f/2.2 aperture. Photos are captured in INSP and DNG format and audio and videos are captured in AAC and MP4 formats, respectively. The camera is available in 32GB, 64GB, and 128GB storage configurations. It packs a 310mAh battery.

The Insta360 Go 3 also comes with support for an Action Pod, which can act as a remote control for the camera (via Bluetooth), a live viewfinder, and a quick charger for the camera module. While the camera offers 45 minutes of battery life, the Action Pod increases that figure to 170 minutes, using its 1,270mAh battery. The camera module is charged using the Action Pod, which is charged via a USB Type-C port.

Connectivity options on the Insta360 Go 3 include a Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5, and a USB Type-C port. The camera can be paired with recent iPhone and Android smartphones and tablets, according to the company. It is also equipped with a 6-axis gyroscope. The Insta360 Go 3 has an IPX8 rating for water resistance up to 16 feet, while the Action Pod is splashproof with an IPX4 rating.

The Insta360 Go 3 also offers support for magnetic accessories, such as a Magnet Pendant for first-person video recording on the move, an Easy Clip accessory that can be attached to a hat, as well as Pivot Stand, a magnetic mount that attaches to a tripod or a selfie stick, according to the company. It measures 25.6x54.4x23.2mm and weighs 35.5g.

Is the Xiaomi Pad 6 the best Android tablet you can buy under Rs. 30,000 in India? We discuss the company's latest mid-range tablet on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
