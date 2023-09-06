Technology News
iPhone 15 Pro Max Shipments Could Be Delayed by Nearly Four Weeks Due to Supply Challenges, Tipster Claims

An analyst previously predicted that mass production of the iPhone 15 Pro Max lagged behind other models in the series.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 6 September 2023 11:25 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 15 Pro models are expected to succeed the iPhone 14 Pro (pictured) that arrived last year

  • iPhone 15 Pro Max could arrive a few weeks after the other models
  • The high-end smartphone is tipped to feature a new periscope camera
  • Apple is yet to reveal details of its upcoming 'Wonderlust' launch event

iPhone 15 Pro Max — expected to debut on September 12 at Apple's upcoming launch event — could be delayed by a few weeks. According to details shared by a tipster on X (formerly known as Twitter), Apple might push the release of the top-of-the-line iPhone model due to yield issues. Alongside four new iPhone models, the company is also tipped to unveil the Apple Watch Series 9, the second-generation Apple Watch Ultra, and a refreshed AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) with a USB Type-C port.

Tipster Revegnus (@Tech_Reve) states in a post on X that the iPhone 15 Pro Max release date could be "delayed by up to approximately 4 weeks" due to "severe" yield issues related to the production of image sensors for the high-end smartphone. Later this month, Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

According to an earlier report, Apple supplier Sony was struggling from "insufficient production capacity", amid an increased demand for 48-megapixel cameras — this year, Apple is tipped to equip all iPhone 15 models with the 48-megapixel primary camera that debuted on the iPhone 14 Pro models.

It is worth noting that the tipster is not the first to predict a delay in production of the top-of-the-line model. TF Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claimed in a Medium post last week that Apple's iPhone 15 Pro Max project was "the last to kick off", and mass production for the handset was behind other models in the series.

The upcoming iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will reportedly also cost a lot more than their predecessors. This is said to be due to the rumoured switch to a titanium chassis from stainless steel, while the Pro Max model is also tipped to feature a periscope camera that could offer improved optical zoom compared to the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Kuo has also predicted that Apple is expected to ship up to 225 million units in 2023 which could lead to the brand surpassing Samsung as the world's largest smartphone maker. The analyst also claims that the iPhone maker is looking to ship 250 million units in 2024, which could make cement the company's position at the top next year.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Further reading: iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone 15 series, iPhone 15 Pro Max release, iPhone 15, Apple
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
