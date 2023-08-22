Technology News

Chandrayaan-3 Live Updates: Countdown to Soft Landing on Moon's South Pole Begins

Chandrayaan-3 is scheduled to land on the Moon's surface on August 23

By Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 22 August 2023 10:21 IST
Chandrayaan-3 Live Updates: Countdown to Soft Landing on Moon's South Pole Begins

ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 mission, launched on July 14, is all set to land on the surface of Moon on August 23. India's mission to Moon will aim to land at the lunar South Pole, and is expected to remain functional for two weeks. Chandrayaan-3 will be used to conduct a series of experiments on the lunar surface. We'll be bringing you live updates as the countdown to land on the Moon's surface begins. Chandrayaan-3 landing may be delayed to August 27 if the lander module appears unfavourable, ISRO's scientists have revealed. Follow this page for live updates, livestream of the landing, and track Chandrayaan-3 progress across the next two days. 

 

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Chandrayaan, ISRO, Chandrayaan landing, Chandrayaan 3 live updates
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Chandrayaan-3 Landing Could Be Shifted to August 27 if Factors Unfavourable on August 23: ISRO Scientist
Facebook Parent Meta Seeks to Stop Privacy Breach Fine in Norway Court: Details

Related Stories

Chandrayaan-3 Live Updates: Countdown to Soft Landing on Moon's South Pole Begins
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola G84 5G Leaked Renders Suggest Design: See Here
  2. Chandrayaan-3 Landing Could Be Shifted to August 27 Under This Condition
  3. Chandrayaan-3 Moon Landing Anticipation Builds After Russia’s Luna-25 Crash
  4. iQoo Z7 Pro 5G First Look Revealed Ahead of India Launch: See Here
  5. Chandrayaan-3 Live Updates - Landing Date and Time, Livestream, Latest News
  6. OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC First Impressions
  7. Moto G14 to Be Available in These Colour Variants in India Soon
  8. Realme C51 Specifications Listed on Company's Africa Website
  9. How to Create AI-Generated Stickers on WhatsApp: Steps to Follow
  10. Social Media and Internet Misuse Top Parental Concerns, Says Study
#Latest Stories
  1. Facebook Parent Meta Seeks to Stop Privacy Breach Fine in Norway Court: Details
  2. Chandrayaan-3 Landing Could Be Shifted to August 27 if Factors Unfavourable on August 23: ISRO Scientist
  3. Social Media and Internet Misuse Top Parental Concerns, Says Study
  4. Despite Luna-25's Failure, Russia Is Hopeful to Explore Moon's Resources
  5. Paytm Investing to Build Artificial General Intelligence Software Stack: CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma
  6. AI-Created Work of Art Cannot Be Copyrighted Under US Law, Rules American Court
  7. Realme C51 Specifications Listed on Company's Africa Website: All Details
  8. Moto G14 New Colour Options to Launch in India on August 24: All Details
  9. BYJU'S Senior Vice President Cherian Thomas Resigns, to Lead US-Based Firm Next
  10. Chandrayaan-3 Lander Module Establishes Connection With Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.