Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 were launched in July this year and went on sale in India on August 18. They succeed the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4, which were introduced last year. The newly-launched foldable phones are powered by a custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The company has now announced some offers and discounts on the market price of the handsets. With an IPX8 rating, both handsets support 25W wired fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 price in India

Offered in Cream, Icy Blue, and Phantom Black colour options, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 starts in India at Rs. 1,54,999 for its 12GB + 256GB variant, while the 12GB + 512GB and the 12GB + 1TB options were marked at Rs. 1,64,999 and Rs. 1,84,999. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is listed at Rs. 99,999 and Rs. 1,09,999 for its 8GB + 256GB and 8GB + 512GB variants.

With the latest offer, Samsung is selling the newly-released foldable smartphones at lower prices. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 variants with 256GB storage is being offering with a Rs. 7,000 bank cashback and an additional upgrade offer of Rs. 9,000 and Rs. 7,000, respectively. For customers who opt for a no-EMI option during the purchase, the upgrade offers are extended up to Rs. 11,000 and Rs. 9,000, respectively.

Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 offers in India

Photo Credit: Samsung

For customers who purchase the 256GB Galaxy Z Fold 5 with an upgrade offer of Rs. 9,000, a bank cashback offer of Rs. 7,000 with a 9-month EMI option, the phone can be bought at the lowest effective price of Rs. 1,38,999. Meanwhile, the 256GB variant of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 with an upgrade offer of Rs. 7,000 alongside a bank cashback offer of Rs. 7,000 and a 9-month EMI option, can be purchased at the lowest effective price of Rs. 85,999.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 specifications

Sporting a 7.6-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex primary internal display, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 comes with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It gets a 6.2-inch full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X external panel. The Galaxy Z Flip 5, on the other hand, is equipped with a 6.7-inch full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex inner screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a 3.4-inch Super AMOLED 60Hz folder-shaped outer display.

Both phones are powered by custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoCs. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 comes with 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of inbuilt storage, while the Galaxy Z Flip 5 has 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. The newly-launched Samsung foldables run Android 13-based One UI 5.1.1 out-of-the-box.

For optics, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 has a 50-megapixel sensor with a wide-angle lens with OIS (optical image stabilisation), a 12-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 10-megapixel telephoto sensor. The front camera includes a 10-megapixel sensor. The Galaxy Z Flip 5 comes with dual 12-megapixel rear camera sensors and a 10-megapixel front camera.

Backed by a 4,400mAh battery, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 supports 25W wired fast charging, while the 3,700mAh battery in the Galaxy Z Flip 5 also supports 25W wired fast charging. The handsets come with a rating of IPX8 for water resistance.

