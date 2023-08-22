Technology News

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 New Offers Announced in India: All Details

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 are powered by a custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 22 August 2023 11:22 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 (pictured) were unveiled in July

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 sports a 7.6-inch QXGA+ inner display
  • The foldable handsets run on Android 13 with One UI 5.1.1 on top
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 comes with a 3.4-inch sAMOLED outer screen

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 were launched in July this year and went on sale in India on August 18. They succeed the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4, which were introduced last year. The newly-launched foldable phones are powered by a custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The company has now announced some offers and discounts on the market price of the handsets. With an IPX8 rating, both handsets support 25W wired fast charging. 

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 price in India

Offered in Cream, Icy Blue, and Phantom Black colour options, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 starts in India at Rs. 1,54,999 for its 12GB + 256GB variant, while the 12GB + 512GB and the 12GB + 1TB options were marked at Rs. 1,64,999 and Rs. 1,84,999. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is listed at Rs. 99,999 and Rs. 1,09,999 for its 8GB + 256GB and 8GB + 512GB variants.

With the latest offer, Samsung is selling the newly-released foldable smartphones at lower prices. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 variants with 256GB storage is being offering with a Rs. 7,000 bank cashback and an additional upgrade offer of Rs. 9,000 and Rs. 7,000, respectively. For customers who opt for a no-EMI option during the purchase, the upgrade offers are extended up to Rs. 11,000 and Rs. 9,000, respectively.

galaxy z fold flip 5 india offers samsung inline z5

Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 offers in India
Photo Credit: Samsung

 

For customers who purchase the 256GB Galaxy Z Fold 5 with an upgrade offer of Rs. 9,000, a bank cashback offer of Rs. 7,000 with a 9-month EMI option, the phone can be bought at the lowest effective price of Rs. 1,38,999. Meanwhile, the 256GB variant of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 with an upgrade offer of Rs. 7,000 alongside a bank cashback offer of Rs. 7,000 and a 9-month EMI option, can be purchased at the lowest effective price of Rs. 85,999.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 specifications

Sporting a 7.6-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex primary internal display, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 comes with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It gets a 6.2-inch full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X external panel. The Galaxy Z Flip 5, on the other hand, is equipped with a 6.7-inch full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex inner screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a 3.4-inch Super AMOLED 60Hz folder-shaped outer display.

Both phones are powered by custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoCs. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 comes with 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of inbuilt storage, while the Galaxy Z Flip 5 has 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. The newly-launched Samsung foldables run Android 13-based One UI 5.1.1 out-of-the-box.

For optics, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 has a 50-megapixel sensor with a wide-angle lens with OIS (optical image stabilisation), a 12-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 10-megapixel telephoto sensor. The front camera includes a 10-megapixel sensor. The Galaxy Z Flip 5 comes with dual 12-megapixel rear camera sensors and a 10-megapixel front camera.

Backed by a 4,400mAh battery, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 supports 25W wired fast charging, while the 3,700mAh battery in the Galaxy Z Flip 5 also supports 25W wired fast charging. The handsets come with a rating of IPX8 for water resistance.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Vibrant displays, folding display is durable
  • Compact design when folded
  • Top-tier performance
  • Fast wireless charging for a foldable
  • Water-resistant design
  • Good quality primary camera
  • Bad
  • Cover screen functionality is limited
  • Battery barely lasts a day
  • Relatively slow wired charging
  • No macro camera
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 review
Display (Primary) 6.70-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 3700mAh
OS Android 13
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
