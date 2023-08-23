Chandrayaan-3, India's latest lunar mission, is expected to make a soft landing on the south pole of the moon on August 23. The spacecraft was launched by Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on July 14. After completing a journey of almost 40 days, the Chandrayaan-3 mission will finally make India the fourth nation to land on moon with its successful landing on Wednesday. A day ahead of the expected landing, ISRO has confirmed that the mission is right on schedule and will be attempting landing as per planned.

Chandrayaan-3 Mission:

The mission is on schedule.

Systems are undergoing regular checks.

Smooth sailing is continuing.



The Mission Operations Complex (MOX) is buzzed with energy & excitement!



The live telecast of the landing operations at MOX/ISTRAC begins at 17:20 Hrs. IST… pic.twitter.com/Ucfg9HAvrY — ISRO (@isro) August 22, 2023

India has high hopes from Chandrayaan-3 mission, especially after its partial success with the last lunar mission, Chandrayaan-2. As the countdown to Chandrayaan-3 landing begins, ISRO has already announced to livestream the historic event, which will begin at around 5:20 PM IST on August 23. The estimated landing time is expected to be 6:04 PM IST.

Chandrayaan-3 Mission:



🇮🇳Chandrayaan-3 is set to land on the moon 🌖on August 23, 2023, around 18:04 Hrs. IST.



Thanks for the wishes and positivity!



Let's continue experiencing the journey together

as the action unfolds LIVE at:

ISRO Website https://t.co/osrHMk7MZL

YouTube… pic.twitter.com/zyu1sdVpoE — ISRO (@isro) August 20, 2023

Chandrayaan-3 lunar landing: When and where to watch the live streaming

ISRO will be live streaming the lunar landing of Chandrayaan-3 on various social media channels. The event can be watched on ISRO's official website, ISRO's YouTube channel and the Facebook page of the organisation. The streaming will begin at 5:20 PM IST, around 30 minutes before the expected landing time.

Meanwhile, the live telecast of the landing will be available on DD National TV. Viewers can also watch the following space for the live streaming of the Chandrayaan-3 lunar landing.

