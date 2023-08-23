Chandrayaan-3, India's latest lunar mission, is expected to make a soft landing on the south pole of the moon on August 23. The spacecraft was launched by Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on July 14. After completing a journey of almost 40 days, the Chandrayaan-3 mission will finally make India the fourth nation to land on moon with its successful landing on Wednesday. A day ahead of the expected landing, ISRO has confirmed that the mission is right on schedule and will be attempting landing as per planned.
India has high hopes from Chandrayaan-3 mission, especially after its partial success with the last lunar mission, Chandrayaan-2. As the countdown to Chandrayaan-3 landing begins, ISRO has already announced to livestream the historic event, which will begin at around 5:20 PM IST on August 23. The estimated landing time is expected to be 6:04 PM IST.
Chandrayaan-3 lunar landing: When and where to watch the live streaming
ISRO will be live streaming the lunar landing of Chandrayaan-3 on various social media channels. The event can be watched on ISRO's official website, ISRO's YouTube channel and the Facebook page of the organisation. The streaming will begin at 5:20 PM IST, around 30 minutes before the expected landing time.
Meanwhile, the live telecast of the landing will be available on DD National TV. Viewers can also watch the following space for the live streaming of the Chandrayaan-3 lunar landing.
Chandrayaan- 3 was launched on July 14 at 2.35 PM IST onboard Launch Vehicle Mark-III (LVM-3) rocket from Sriharikota. If it successfully lands as planned tomorrow, India will become the first country to reach the uncharted south pole of Moon.
ISRO officials earlier noted that the mission life of the Chandrayaan- 3 lander is one lunar day, which is equal to 14 Earth days. During the journey, ISRo has also released several pictures of the moon as captured by Chandrayaan-3.
