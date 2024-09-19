Technology News
Chandrayaan-4 Mission Gets Government Approval, to Bring Back Samples from the Moon

Chandrayaan-4 will land on the Moon, collect samples, and return to Earth, paving the way for future missions.

Updated: 19 September 2024 17:16 IST
Photo Credit: NASA

India approved Chandrayaan-4 as part of its larger efforts in space exploration.

Highlights
  • Chandrayaan-4 to demonstrate safe Moon landing and return to Earth
  • Mission includes lunar sample collection and analysis on Earth
  • Chandrayaan-4 technology key to India’s future Moon missions
Chandrayaan-4 mission has received approval from the Union Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday. This marks another significant milestone in India's lunar exploration efforts. Unlike previous missions, Chandrayaan-4 will not only aim for a successful landing on the Moon but will also focus on returning to Earth. This mission will demonstrate critical technologies that will allow for lunar samples to be collected, brought back to Earth, and studied. It represents an essential leap toward India's long-term goal of landing on the Moon with humans by 2040.

Chandrayaan-4 to Develop Return Technologies

Chandrayaan-4 follows the successful Chandrayaan-3 mission and aims to further advance India's capabilities in space. The mission will focus on developing technologies essential for docking, undocking, landing, and safe return from the Moon. Collecting lunar samples will also be a key feature, as India moves closer to a full-scale manned mission in the coming decades. The government's vision includes an Indian Space Station by 2035, followed by human landings on the Moon by 2040.

Mission Details and Industry Involvement

The mission will be completed within 36 months of approval, with ISRO leading the development and launch. It will involve participation from both industry and academia. A budget of ₹2104.06 crore has been allocated for spacecraft development, launch vehicle missions, and deep space support.

This includes costs for special tests and design validation. High employment potential is expected in associated sectors due to this mission.

Aiming for Self-Sufficiency in Space Technologies

Chandrayaan-4 is set to make India self-reliant in crucial space technologies, helping the nation prepare for future manned missions and lunar explorations. The mission will also involve science meets and workshops to include Indian academia and ensure significant contributions to the analysis of lunar samples.

 

Comments

