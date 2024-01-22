Technology News

Anti-Crypto China Forms Standard-Setting Body for Metaverse, Huawei and Tencent Join Team

A group of universities and institutions have also been made part of this project bringing the total member headcount to 60.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 22 January 2024 16:22 IST
Anti-Crypto China Forms Standard-Setting Body for Metaverse, Huawei and Tencent Join Team

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Ezreal Zhang

China banned all crypto activities in September 2021

Highlights
  • China, while remaining anti-crypto, is surely exploring blockchain tech
  • It is accelerating research work around the metaverse technology
  • China’s digital currency (CBDC) is also in its advance trial phase

China, that banned all uses of cryptocurrencies back in September 2021, is taking an interest in exploring the metaverse sector. The country has gathered a bunch of its native tech giants to form a body that would set the standards for use and exploration of metaverse in China. Huawei, Ant Group, Tencent, and Baidu are among the tech majors that have been included to be part of this newly formed organisation. A group of universities and institutions have also been made part of this project bringing the total member headcount to 60.

Moving forward, China is planning to conduct thorough research around the potential applications and possibilities of manufacturing and communicating using the metaverse. China is also looking to explore the concept of ‘digital humans', a report by China's Global Times said this week.

“The use of digital humans and virtual environments can boost productivity and reduce costs for businesses," the report quoted Liu Dingding, a tech industry analyst as saying.

Among other initiatives that the group will undertake, members plan to train people around metaverse and participate in the formulation of global industry standards to govern the technology.

Built on blockchain, the metaverse can be explained as a fully functional virtual universe that provides a digitally immersive environment for people to work, socialise, and play games in. Cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ether, Solana amongst others are used to purchase virtual commodities in the metaverse.

In that respect, its rather interesting that China – that is strictly anti-crypto – is now turning its focus to experiment with the metaverse tech.

As per a Global Times' report, this shift in the country's focus comes after its Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) unveiled an ambitious three-year action plan for the industrial innovation and development of the metaverse in September 2023.

China's metaverse industry is projected to boom to the valuation of CNY 180 billion ($25.29 billion or Rs. 2,08,049 crore) in the next two years by 2026. The country is also reportedly exploring digital IDs and real punishments for crimes committed in the metaverse.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Metaverse, Web3, China
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Samsung Bets Big on AI With Galaxy S24 Series, Sets New Benchmarks for Future Android Flagships

Related Stories

Anti-Crypto China Forms Standard-Setting Body for Metaverse, Huawei and Tencent Join Team
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 12 Price in India Leaked: Here's How Much It May Cost
  2. Google Teases New Pixel 8 Series Colour, to Launch This Week
  3. Leaked Image of New Motorola Razr Phone in Classic Grey Emerges Online
  4. Samsung Galaxy Ring Teased at Galaxy Unpacked 2024 Event: See Here
  5. Realme 12 Pro 5G Series Confirmed to Offer 120x Super Zoom
  6. Moto G24 Price, Specifications Leaked; Could Get MediaTek Helio G85 SoC
  7. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 First Look
  8. Apple Watch Series 9, Watch Ultra 2 Lose Blood Oxygen Feature in the US
  9. OnePlus Watch 2 Could Arrive at MWC 2024 With Wear OS
  10. Moto G Play (2024) With Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched at This Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Moto G54 5G Price in India Discounted by Up to Rs. 3,000: Here's How Much It Costs Now
  2. Anti-Crypto China Forms Standard-Setting Body for Metaverse, Huawei and Tencent Join Team
  3. Palworld Hits Fifth-Highest Peak Concurrent Players in Steam History, Beats Cyberpunk and Elden Ring
  4. Apple 12.9-inch iPad Air Alleged CAD Renders Surface Online; Shows New Camera Design
  5. Apple Vision Pro Optimised Third-Party Apps to Include Zoom, Microsoft 365 Apps, More: Report
  6. Motorola Razr 2024 Foldable Render Leaked, Tipped to be Available in Classic Grey Colour
  7. Google Pixel 8 Series Minty Fresh Colourway Teased, to Launch on January 25
  8. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ether See Losses; Altcoins Solana, Cardano Follow Suit
  9. Moto G24 Price, Renders, Specifications Leaked; MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Tipped
  10. OnePlus 12 Price in India, Sale Date Leaked Ahead of January 23 Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »