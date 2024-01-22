Technology News

Samsung Bets Big on AI With Galaxy S24 Series, Sets New Benchmarks for Future Android Flagships

Samsung’s Galaxy S24 series smartphones are the first true ‘AI phones’

Written by Harpreet Singh, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 22 January 2024 14:25 IST
Samsung Bets Big on AI With Galaxy S24 Series, Sets New Benchmarks for Future Android Flagships
Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S24 series phones use both on-device and cloud AI
  • Galaxy AI features will arrive on older Galaxy devices in 2024
  • Samsung is ensuring privacy and security with Galaxy AI

Samsung is betting big on AI to make its flagship smartphone experience more exciting. Galaxy AI, the company's suite of AI-powered features and utilities, was the central theme of the Galaxy Unpacked 2024 event last week. These AI-powered features are aimed to make your life easier while helping you become more productive and create rich content.

Generative AI went viral last year after OpenAI's ChatGPT chatbot was released. Since then, we've seen a large number of third-party apps that aim to bring AI-based capabilities to smartphones. But these apps still don't offer a great user experience, and most require a completely different subscription. Samsung has directly baked its Galaxy AI features into its native apps, uplifting the overall user experience.

Samsung has teamed up with Google to bundle AI services to its Galaxy S24 users. The company's Galaxy S24 series smartphones use Google's Gemini AI models to power some of the AI features. Samsung Notes, Voice Recorder, and Keyboard apps use Google's Gemini Pro model and Imagen 2 powers the amazing photo editing features using generative AI in the Gallery app.

During a media interaction, Wonjun Choi, Executive Vice President at Mobile eXperience Business and Head of Flagship Product R&D at Samsung Electronics, told Gadgets 360 that Galaxy AI uses a combination of cloud and on-device AI, depending on the use cases. “The LLMs that are used on the cloud, that's something developed with Google while on-device LLMs are a combination of both Google and Samsung's proprietary algorithms,” emphasized Choi.

Choi has worked for Qualcomm and other global electronics companies and has expertise in wireless chipsets and smartphones. He had joined Samsung Electronics back in 2016.

As with most things, AI, privacy, and security are going to be some of the major concerns going around. Samsung has deployed a set of checks and balances to ensure nothing goes wrong. Each feature can be customized to ensure user privacy while making sure users can easily make out which photos have been generated with AI (by adding watermarks or metadata entries). Samsung's Galaxy AI will not use any user or personal data to train its AI models.

Samsung's decision to target productivity and some of the most commonly used native apps as the ideal use cases for its Galaxy AI features seems like a smart move. Generative AI capabilities in the Camera and Gallery apps are the icing on the cake. Other smartphone OEMs are more likely to follow Samsung's lead in the future.

Galaxy AI features will come to other Samsung Galaxy devices in the first half of 2024 via a software update. These will primarily use cloud-based AI capabilities since older chipsets power them.

One thing is for certain: this is just the beginning of Galaxy AI. These initial core set of AI-powered features will simply set a base for what's to come. The on-device AI capabilities on these modern chipsets, backed by a much longer duration of promised software updates, make one expect that these ‘AI phones' would be much more long-lasting and offer a much higher value for money to consumers. The Samsung Galaxy S24 series smartphones will set an interesting precedent for Android flagships in 2024 and beyond.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus, Galaxy AI
Harpreet Singh
Harpreet Singh
Harpreet is the community manager at Gadgets 360. He loves all things tech, and can be found hunting for good deals when he is not shopping online. He has written about deals and e-commerce in India for many years, as well as covering social media and breaking technology news. More
Apple Vision Pro Optimised Third-Party Apps to Include Zoom, Microsoft 365 Apps, More: Report

Related Stories

Samsung Bets Big on AI With Galaxy S24 Series, Sets New Benchmarks for Future Android Flagships
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 12 Price in India Leaked: Here's How Much It May Cost
  2. Realme 12 Pro 5G Series Confirmed to Offer 120x Super Zoom
  3. Moto G24 Price, Specifications Leaked; Could Get MediaTek Helio G85 SoC
  4. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Price in India Revealed: All Details Here
  5. Samsung Galaxy Ring Teased at Galaxy Unpacked 2024 Event: See Here
  6. Samsung Galaxy Watch 6, Older Models Get BP, ECG Features in India
  7. Realme 12 Pro Max 5G May Debut in India Alongside Realme 12 Pro Series
  8. OnePlus Watch 2 Could Arrive at MWC 2024 With Wear OS
  9. Moto G Play (2024) With Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched at This Price
  10. Vivo G2 With 13-Megapixel Camera, Dimensity 6020 Chip Debuts: See Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Vision Pro Optimised Third-Party Apps to Include Zoom, Microsoft 365 Apps, More: Report
  2. Motorola Razr 2024 Foldable Render Leaked, Tipped to be Available in Classic Grey Colour
  3. Google Pixel 8 Series Minty Fresh Colourway Teased, to Launch on January 25
  4. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ether See Losses; Altcoins Solana, Cardano Follow Suit
  5. Moto G24 Price, Renders, Specifications Leaked; MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Tipped
  6. OnePlus 12 Price in India, Sale Date Leaked Ahead of January 23 Launch
  7. Google DeepMind Scientists Said to Be in Talks to Leave and Form AI Startup
  8. OnePlus Watch 2 Tipped to Launch at MWC 2024, Said to Run on Google's Wear OS
  9. Apple Watch Series 9, Watch Ultra 2 Lose Blood Oxygen Feature to Dodge US Ban
  10. Vivo G2 With 13-Megapixel Rear Camera, Dimensity 6020 Chip Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »