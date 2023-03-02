Technology News

Australia Announces Pilot for eAUD CBDC, Ropes In Mastercard for Testing

A CBDC is essentially a representation of a country’s fiat currency onto the blockchain network.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 2 March 2023 15:47 IST
Australia Announces Pilot for eAUD CBDC, Ropes In Mastercard for Testing

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Amber Weir

More banks and fintech players have joined Australia’s CBDC pilot

Highlights
  • The Australia and New Zealand Banking Group is part of CBDC trial
  • The pilot for eAUD could wrap up by mid-2023
  • The pilot is being led by the Reserve Bank of Australia

The central bank of Australia is tapping into the next, more advanced phase of finetuning its e-currency, named the eAUD. The country, which had been working on developing its central bank digital currency (CBDC) for a while now, has decided to launch the eAUD in its pilot trial phase. The development was confirmed by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) on Thursday, March 2. The eAUD CBDC will essentially represent the Australian dollar on the blockchain, making transactional details unchangeable and in-turn, more transparent.

The RBA has onboarded a group of fintech players to assist in the eAUD CBDC pilot. These include Mastercard, the Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ), the Commonwealth Bank as well as local crypto players like Monoova and DigiCash.

“The pilot and broader research study that will be conducted in parallel will serve two ends – it will contribute to hands-on learning by industry, and it will add to policy makers' understanding of how a CBDC could potentially benefit the Australian financial system and economy,” Brad Jones, Assistant Governor (Financial System) at the RBA, said in an prepared statement.

A CBDC is essentially a representation of a country's fiat currency onto the blockchain network. CBDC transactions, when rolled-out, will reduce the dependencies of central banks on physical currencies, saving a fortune on printing and managing cash.

While the ANZ will be testing the use of the Australia's CBDCs in offline payments and nature-based asset trading, Mastercard will test eAUD's use interoperability quotient.

GST automation, funds custody, and corporate bond settlements are among other domains where the uses of the Australian CBDC will be checked during its pilot.

Australia's Digital Finance Cooperative Research Centre (DFCRC) is also working with the RBA on the CBDC initiative. DFCRC is a 10-year, $180 million (roughly Rs. 1,500 crore) research program funded by industry partners and universities alongside the Australian government.

“The variety of use cases proposed covers a range of problems that could potentially be addressed by CBDC, including some that involve the use of CBDC for atomic settlement of transactions in tokenised assets. The process of validating use cases with industry participants and regulators will inform further research into design considerations for a CBDC that could potentially play a role in a tokenised economy,” Dilip Rao, Program Director – CBDC with the DFCRC, said as part of the prepared statement.

In September last year, the RBA had released a whitepaper which claimed that the eAUD pilot could be completed by mid-2023.

After facing headwinds in India last year, Xiaomi is all set to take on the competition in 2023. What are the company's plans for its wide product portfolio and its Make in India commitment in the country? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2023 hub.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Australia, CBDC, eAUD, RBA
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Apple Granted Embedded Face ID Patent, Tipped to Feature in iPhone 16 Series
Featured video of the day
MWC 2023: Hands-on With the Xiaomi 13

Related Stories

Australia Announces Pilot for eAUD CBDC, Ropes In Mastercard for Testing
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Could Launch in India Soon: All Details
  2. Nothing Phone 2 to Feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Series Processor
  3. Oppo’s ColorOS 13 Update Is Rolling Out to These Phones in March
  4. Moto G73 5G to Officially Launch in India on This Date: Details
  5. Redmi Note 12 4G Price, Design Renders, Other Details Leaked: See Here
  6. Vivo V27 Pro, Vivo V27 Goes Official in India
  7. Samsung Galaxy A34 5G, Galaxy A54 5G Tipped to Launch on This Day
  8. Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) Launched in India at This Price: Details
  9. iPhone 16 Series May Arrive With Embedded Face ID Feature: Details
  10. Why TikTok Is Being Banned on Government Phones in US, EU and Beyond
#Latest Stories
  1. Australia Announces Pilot for eAUD CBDC, Ropes In Mastercard for Testing
  2. Apple Granted Embedded Face ID Patent, Tipped to Feature in iPhone 16 Series
  3. Oppo Announces Android 13-Based ColorOS 13 Update Rollout Schedule for March
  4. Netflix Suffers Outage, Streaming Service Down for Thousands of Users
  5. Moto G73 5G Landing Page Goes Live on Flipkart, to Launch in India on March 10
  6. SEBI Bars 46 Entities That Used YouTube Videos to Mislead Investors, Manipulate Stocks
  7. Polygon Revamps ID Verification with Web3, Safeguards Details Against Third Parties
  8. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Tipped to Launch Soon in India, Spotted on Company’s India Website
  9. SpaceX Launches Mission to International Space Station With Four Crew Members on Board
  10. Vivo V27e With MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, 66W Flash Charge Launched in Malaysia: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.