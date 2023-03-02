Technology News

Polygon Revamps ID Verification with Web3, Safeguards Details Against Third Parties

Using Polygon ID can enable anyone to become an issuer, verifier, or a holder of a Web3 identity.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 2 March 2023 13:18 IST
Polygon Revamps ID Verification with Web3, Safeguards Details Against Third Parties

Photo Credit: Polygon

The aim behind releasing the Polygon ID is to add a quotient of trust in Web3

Highlights
  • The official launch of Polygon ID was announced on March 1
  • The service is expected to bring more trust to Web3 protocols
  • Polygon IDs allow zero-knowledge ID verification

Polygon, created by a team of Indian developers, has emerged among popular blockchains that is not only efficient, but also environment friendly. The team behind Polygon has now launched a new feature called the zero-knowledge proofs (ZK proofs) service, that would give the process of id-verification a Web3 twist. The name of this service is Polygon ID. The platform had begun to work on this service around twelve months ago and its launch was officially announced on Wednesday, March 1.

Using Polygon ID can enable anyone to become an issuer, verifier, or a holder of a Web3 identity. To put things in perspective, KYC providers and DAOs act as issuers. While decentralised apps (dApps) classify as verifiers, Polygon users are categorised as holders.

Users of the Polygon ID service will be able to verify their identities online, that would be safeguarded by cryptographic techniques. This would prevent their personal details like names, phone numbers, and email IDs from being passed to or stored with third-party companies.

“Developers are one step closer to solving the issue of digital trust with the release of the Polygon ID self-sovereign identity infrastructure stack. Developers can unlock a host of new use cases by leveraging Polygon ID. The applications range from Proof of Uniqueness to immediate onboarding that could be used by Decentralised Autonomous Organisation (DAOs) and Decentralised Finance (DeFi),” Polygon Labs wrote in an official blog post.

The Polygon ID will provide nodes for issuers, software developer kit (SDK) for verifiers, a wallet SDK for wallet creators, as well as a wallet app that works on the eco-friendly blockchain that is up for use by the holders.

The aim behind releasing the Polygon ID is to add a quotient of trust among the members of the Web3 community, who are liable to share their personal information with the crypto firms they are associating with.

“For businesses leveraging Polygon ID, this may mean the end of headaches dealing with user data management. For individuals, it means greater control over their own identity and discretion in how they use their personal data to answer questions from institutions and private organisations,” the post by Polygon Labs further added.

Other Web3 processes like e-commerce customer onboarding, password-less login, and under-collateralised lending have been named among other beneficiaries of the Polygon ID.

“Compliance without sacrificing privacy with zero-knowledge technology, developers can leverage zero-knowledge technology within their existing compliance processes without sacrificing user privacy,” the blog noted.

Some companies have already been using the Polygon ID service. These include Clique, a digital passport application, as well as DePay, a P2P payments application, among other firms.

After facing headwinds in India last year, Xiaomi is all set to take on the competition in 2023. What are the company's plans for its wide product portfolio and its Make in India commitment in the country? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2023 hub.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Polygon, Web3
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Tipped to Launch Soon in India, Spotted on Company’s India Website
SEBI Bars 46 Entities That Used YouTube Videos to Mislead Investors, Manipulate Stocks
Featured video of the day
Realme GT 3 First Impressions: Insanely Fast Charging!

Related Stories

Polygon Revamps ID Verification with Web3, Safeguards Details Against Third Parties
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Could Launch in India Soon: All Details
  2. Redmi Note 12 4G Price, Design Renders, Other Details Leaked: See Here
  3. Samsung Galaxy A34 5G, Galaxy A54 5G Tipped to Launch on This Day
  4. Nothing Phone 2 to Feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Series Processor
  5. Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) Launched in India at This Price: Details
  6. Realme GT 3 With 240W Fast Charging Launched: Price, Details
  7. Moto G73 5G to Officially Launch in India on This Date: Details
  8. Samsung Galaxy A52 5G, Galaxy Tab S7 Get One UI 5.1 Update in These Regions
  9. ZTE Nubia Pad 3D Launched at MWC 2023: All Details
  10. SEBI Bars Over 40 Entities That Used YouTube Videos to Manipulate Stocks
#Latest Stories
  1. Netflix Suffers Outage, Streaming Service Down for Thousands of Users
  2. Moto G73 5G Landing Page Goes Live on Flipkart, to Launch in India on March 10
  3. SEBI Bars 46 Entities That Used YouTube Videos to Mislead Investors, Manipulate Stocks
  4. Polygon Revamps ID Verification with Web3, Safeguards Details Against Third Parties
  5. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Tipped to Launch Soon in India, Spotted on Company’s India Website
  6. SpaceX Launches Mission to International Space Station With Four Crew Members on Board
  7. Vivo V27e With MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, 66W Flash Charge Launched in Malaysia: Price, Specifications
  8. Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) Smart Speaker Launched in India: Price, Specifications, Features
  9. Samsung Galaxy A34 5G, Galaxy A54 5G Tipped to Launch on March 15
  10. Bitcoin, Ether Record Small Profits, Losses Keep Several Popular Altcoins Down
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.