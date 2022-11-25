Technology News
loading

Bitcoin and Ether Are Not Securities, Says Belgium's Financial Regulatory Agency FSMA

The FSMA believes its stepwise plan would be important until the European Parliament’s MiCA is adopted.

Written by Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 25 November 2022 15:09 IST
Bitcoin and Ether Are Not Securities, Says Belgium's Financial Regulatory Agency FSMA

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Boudewijn Huysmans

The clarification by the FSMA is not legally binding under Belgium or European Union law

Highlights
  • Belgium's FSMA has been bombarded with question from crypto players
  • FSMA noted that its stepwise plan is neutral to the technology
  • MiCA is expected to take effect at the start of 2024

Belgium's financial regulator, the Financial Services and Markets Authority (FSMA), has clarified its position on the status of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ether, stating that crypto assets without an issuer are issued solely by computer code, do not constitute securities. The Belgian government's position is that cryptocurrencies are more similar to commodities, and thus should not be subject to the same regulations as securities. The clarification comes amid an increase in demands for answers as to how Belgium's existing financial laws and regulations apply to digital assets, according to the FSMA.

“If there is no issuer, as in cases where instruments are created by a computer code and this is not done in execution of an agreement between issuer and investor (for example, Bitcoin or Ether), then in principle the Prospectus Regulation, the Prospectus Law and the MiFID rules of conduct do not apply,” the FSMA provided the rationale in a report released on November 22.

Furthermore, the Authority also stated that, "Nevertheless, if the instruments have a payment or exchange function, other regulations may apply to the instruments or the persons who provide certain services relating to those instruments."

In addition, FSMA stressed that their stepwise plan is technology-agnostic, implying that it makes no difference whether digital assets exist and are supported via blockchain or by more conventional ways.

The FSMA originally developed the report in July 2022 in order to respond to commonly asked questions from Belgian digital asset issuers and service providers.

The European Parliament's Markets in Crypto Assets Regulation (MiCA) is anticipated to go into force at the beginning of 2024, and FSMA claimed that the stepwise plan will serve as a guide until then.

The ruling provides much-needed guidance on how digital assets will be treated under Belgian law. It is hoped that this ruling will paved the way for greater clarity and certainty in other jurisdictions when it comes to the regulatory treatment of digital assets.

What are the best wireless and wired earphones you can buy in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Belgium, Crypto Regulation, MiCA
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik is a senior sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As someone who's screened the consumer tech space for the past four years, he's now shifted focus to the crypto-verse. When not converting currency values in his head, you may find him in an intense five-a-side football match or grinding out the newest Destiny 2 weekly challenge on his Xbox. You can reach him for tips or queries at ShomikB@ndtv.com. More
Argentina’s Lemon Cash Crypto Exchange Fires 38 Percent Staff Amid Ongoing Slump
Featured video of the day
Defunc Home: Killer Combo of Sound and Style

Related Stories

Bitcoin and Ether Are Not Securities, Says Belgium's Financial Regulatory Agency FSMA
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Madras HC Blocks TV Cable, Internet Streaming of FIFA World Cup Matches
  2. Twitter Blue With Gold, Grey, Blue Check Marks Coming on December 2
  3. Black Friday, Cyber Monday 2022: Top Offers You Shouldn't Miss
  4. Reliance Jio 5G Services Begin Across 33 District Headquarters in Gujarat
  5. Realme 10 Pro Series Set to Launch in India on December 8
  6. Amazon Academy to Shut Down Less Than Two Years After Launch
  7. Black Friday 2022: How to Grab Deals From India
  8. Nothing Ear Stick Review
  9. Logitech's Logi Dock With Light Notifications Launched in India: Details
  10. Honor 80, Honor 80 Pro Launched Alongside Honor 80 SE: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Vi Brings International Roaming Packs for the Ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022: All Details
  2. Russia Working on Law to Establish National Cryptocurrency Exchange
  3. Bitcoin and Ether Are Not Securities, Says Belgium's Financial Regulatory Agency FSMA
  4. Argentina’s Lemon Cash Crypto Exchange Fires 38 Percent Staff Amid Ongoing Slump
  5. Nothing Phone 1 Gets New Update With November 2022 Security Patch, AirPods Battery Percentage Display, More
  6. Elon Musk Says Twitter Blue With Gold, Grey, Blue Check Marks to Relaunch on December 2
  7. Reliance Jio 5G Rollout Completed Across 33 District Headquarters in Gujarat, Telco Says
  8. Polkadot Encourages Community to Fight Scams for Bounty, Details Here
  9. Oxford Word Of The Year Has 3 Contenders: Here's What They Are And Mean
  10. Bitcoin, Ether Record Dips on Black Friday Despite Positive Mid-Week Spell
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.