At the time of writing, each BUSD was priced $1 (roughly Rs. 82).

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 28 February 2023 13:33 IST
Binance USD Stablecoin to Be Delisted From Coinbase, Trading to Halt Starting March 13: All Details

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ PiggyBank

Launched in 2019, the BUSD stablecoin is built on the Ethereum blockchain

Highlights
  • BUSD issuer Paxos is facing a lawsuit from the US SEC
  • The SEC has accused Paxos of issuing BUSD as unregistered security
  • Paxos has refuted the allegations and is in talks with the SEC

Coinbase, one of the world's largest crypto exchanges, has decided to delist the Binance USD (BUSD) stablecoin starting March 13. The decision comes in the backdrop of the BUSD token facing legal challenges in the US. Paxos, the stablecoin issuer that wholly owned and managed the Binance USD stablecoin is facing a lawsuit from the Securities and Exchange Commission in the US. Paxos has been accused of issuing the BUSD token as an unregistered security, Paxos meanwhile, has denied the allegation.

“We've determined that BUSD does not currently meet our standards for trading support,” a Coinbase spokesperson reportedly said, not elaborating on the details.

Launched in 2019, the BUSD stablecoin built on the Ethereum blockchain, currently has a market valuation of over $10 billion (roughly Rs. 87,987 crore). As per CoinMarketCap, the market cap for BUSD dropped by three percent in the last 24 hours.

At the time of writing, each BUSD was trading at $1 (roughly Rs. 82), showed the crypto price tracker by Gadgets 360.

Coinbase claims on its website that its digital asset listings group has a vote to get any cryptocurrency listed or delisted.

Assets are regularly analysed on the basis of their legal status, technical security quotient as well as compliance with the laws, violations of which could get assets delisted from Coinbase.

The decision will be executed across Coinbase's suite of services including Coinbase.com, Coinbase Pro, Coinbase Prime, as well as Coinbase Exchange.

Meanwhile, Coinbase will continue to allow its users to access and withdraw their BUSD funds despite its decision to delist the token. Users, however, will not be able to trade the token on Coinbase after March 13.

BUSD issuer Paxos was served a notice by the New York State Department of Financial Services earlier in February. The financial authority has instructed Paxos to stop issuing BUSD tokens.

Soon after the news broke, Coinbase had noted that stablecoins are not considered as securities in the US.

Pegged against a fiat currency like the US dollar or reserved assets like gold, stablecoins are crypto assets that latch their values to their underlaying assets.

This prevents stablecoins against fluctuations in the volatile crypto industry as compared to other assets.

Tether, USD Coin, and Ripple are among other popular stablecoins pegged against the US dollar just like the BUSD.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 

Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Technology Will Help India Become Developed Nation by 2047; 5G, AI Will Transform Sectors: PM Modi
